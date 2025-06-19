



The UK can become more resilient to global instability by using resources more efficiently and giving consumers a “right to repair”, say a group of MPs, peers, and leading businesses and charities.

A circular economy focuses on reducing consumption of finite raw materials by keeping materials in use through reuse or recycling. The idea is that this not only reduces environmental harm, but could deliver a £25 billion boost to the UK economy by 2035 and create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, explains the document.

Key recommendations from the cross-party group include giving consumers a real “right to repair” to ensure products can be fixed when they break, embedding reuse of critical minerals into the Clean Energy Mission to boost energy security, and setting a goal to bring the UK’s resource use within global limits by 2050.