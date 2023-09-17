Fat Joe and DJ Khaled have decided to assist men who are looking to return to their glory years when their hair was a shade besides gray.

Both Joey Crack and the Miami superstar DJ took to Instagram recently to introduce REWIND IT 10, a new professional hair coloring kit.

While Fat Joe simply uploaded a video of REWIND IT 10 boxes, showing different shades of celebrity men — including legendary model Tyson Beckford, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, and R&B star Tank — with his hit “All the Way Up” stitched in, DJ Khaled, in a since-deleted post, decided to do what he does best: Entertain and promote his products.

“Why fight the time, when you can, rewind the time!” he said in his best salesman voice. “Why fight the time when you can rewind the time. Why fight the time when you can just rewind the time! Why fight the time when you can rewind the time.”

While REWIND IT 10 has yet to hit store shelves, the company is looking for people to sign up here and be one of the first individuals to try the emerging product.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe recently recounted a tale where he was leaving a jewelry store and encountered a man whom, he believed, was mentally compromised and dressed in a Santa outfit.

“I came out of the jewelers and this guy sees me,” the Terror Squad leader said on an IG live from early September. “The guy is wearing a Santa Claus outfit, but it’s the summer, guys. He’s got money in his hand — a bunch of singles, dirty singles — he looked like he went to the strip club with oil or whatever.”

He continued: “He sees me and he goes, ‘You! You muthafucka!’ So I’m looking at him because nobody does that to me. But obviously, you know, the guy was mentally disturbed. Mental illness, schizophrenia?

“So he goes, ‘Oooh, you rich muthafucka! I have nothing! No one loves me!’ […] I don’t know. The man got a knife or something. He was in a horrible state of mind. You know, he had schizophrenia […] But for the most part, I was impressed that I exercised patience.”

This isn’t the first time that Fat Joe has told stories about his misfortunes. In late August, he revealed to the Rap Radar Podcast that his past beef with JAY-Z cost him a lucrative sneaker deal with Reebok.

“I learned the hard way, I never complained and I never said it publicly but you know I had beef with 50 Cent and JAY-Z,” he said. “The two most fucking powerful dudes in the world. Reebok was gonna give me a sneaker deal and they [were like], ‘Oh you have beef with JAY-Z and 50 Cent,’ Jordan too, ‘We can’t give you the deal.’ You know how much money, shit was like an embargo.”