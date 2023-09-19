Fat Joe has been giving out pairs of his Nike Air Force 1 x Terror Squad like candy and he pulled up on former President Bill Clinton to bless him with new kicks.

Joey Crack attended a recent Clinton Foundation event where he had the opportunity to lace Bill Clinton with the official Terror Squad Nikes and profess his admiration for the politician.

“He’s an honorary member of the [Terror] Squad,” Joe joked while handing over the sneakers. “But I love you so much. So many years you fought for the people. We love you. I’m a huge fan of yours. Thank you so much for what you did for us, but the mailman delivers.

“These are cool, oh wow,” Clinton said in shock.

Find the exchange below.

The “Blackout” Nike Air Force 1 x Terror Squad features a white toe box with a black heel and Nike check inscribed with the Fat Joe’s crew’s signature TS. The kicks hit major Nike retailers on September 16 and quickly sold out.

Fans who missed out can cop the Terror Squad sneakers at resalers such as Flight Club for around $200 depending on their size.

In other Fat Joe news, the grind doesn’t stop on the business side as he teamed up with good friend DJ Khaled to introduce REWIND IT 10, which is a new professional hair coloring kit.

While Fat Joe simply uploaded a video of REWIND IT 10 boxes, showing different shades of celebrity men — including legendary model Tyson Beckford, NFL superstar Travis Kelce, and R&B star Tank — with his hit “All the Way Up” stitched in, DJ Khaled, in a since-deleted post, decided to do what he does best: Entertain and promote his products.

“Why fight the time, when you can, rewind the time!” Khaled said in his best salesman voice. “Why fight the time when you can rewind the time. Why fight the time when you can just rewind the time! Why fight the time when you can rewind the time.”