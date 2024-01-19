Fat Joe, Post Malone and Bad Bunny have been summoned to join the all-star roster of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film, which appears to be a fictionalized fantasy biopic.

On Wednesday (January 17), the official trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story went live, offering dramatic snippets of the singer and actress’s whimsical journey to find love. Set to premier on Amazon Prime on February 16, the 65-minute movie will be released on the same day as J.Lo’s first album in ten years, which shares the same title as its visual parallel.

“The album and love story are unlike anything Jennifer Lopez has done before,” a press release states. “They explore her personal journey to love and the importance of self-love.”

Directed by Dave Meyers, the film will also star Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Sadhguru, among countless others superstars.

The New York City native’s husband, Ben Affleck, will also make an appearance in the film. This is particularly noteworthy because he was the inspiration behind her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then.

Check out the trailer below:

In similar news, 21 Savage recently announced an LP and biopic under the same title as well. The American Dream album has dropped and is already enjoying tremendous commercial success, the film has yet to hit the public domain.

In early January, the Atlanta native shared the trailer for his movie, which stars Donald Glover and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, who each play the rapper at different points in his life.

“See my shooter pescatarian but he eat all the beef/ You gave me your ass to kiss but want the all of me/ I stand on business dot my i’s and cross my t’s/ All I got is these lil’ pictures when I think of all the Gs,” he raps about his past while sitting across from McLaughlin in an interrogation room.

The clip features the 22-year-old actor playing a younger 21 Savage, while Glover plays him a few years later as he enters the rap industry. Druski, Young Mazino and more also make cameos.

Other scenes include the Southern MC being bullied at school, moving around the streets of Atlanta and meeting Metro Boomin, who assisted him a great deal during his come-up.