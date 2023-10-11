Fat Joe has found himself the butt of jokes over a Sexyy Red-related slip-up at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Bronx rap veteran hosted the annual awards show, which was held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3 and televized on Tuesday (October 10).

While opening the show, Joey Crack attempted to show love to the rising St. Louis rapper by referencing her hit song and signature ad-lib “SkeeYee,” only to butcher its pronunciation.

“Yes indeed! Shout out to DaBaby, shout out to Sexyy Red. SkeeYoo!” he said to a smattering of awkward laughs from the audience.

The gaffe didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home, either, who proceeded to clown Fat Joe on social media.

“Nah bro why did Fat Joe say SKEE-YOOOUUUU LLLMMFFAAOOOOOOO,” read one viral post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which has racked up over 400,000 views.

“When old n-ggas still tryna be hip,” someone else joked, while fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs added to Joe’s woes by reposting the clip on X along with a laughing face emoji.

Even Sexyy Red herself reacted to the moment, commenting on The Shade Room‘s Instagram post: “Man what [crying face emojis].”

However, one person defended Fat Joe by pointing out that his late friend and collaborator Big Pun said, “Skee-Yu!” on “It’s So Hard,” so it’s possible he may have been referencing that.

Despite Fat Joe possibly getting her ad-lib wrong, Sexyy Red still put her stamp on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards as she graced the stage not once, but twice.

The 25-year-old helped kickstart the show by performing “Shake Sum’n (Remix)” with DaBaby before later delivering a solo medley of her biggest songs, including “Pound Town,” “Shake Yo Dreads” and, of course, “SkeeYee.”

The performance comes on the heels of another milestone moment in Sexyy’s rapidly-rising career as “SkeeYee” climbed to No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, becoming her highest-charting hit so far.

She also recently appeared on Drake‘s new album For All the Dogs, sharing guest vocal duties alongside SZA on “Rich Baby Daddy.” Sexyy spent this past summer opening for Drizzy and 21 Savage on their blockbuster It’s All a Blur Tour.

Watch Sexyy Red’s 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards performances below: