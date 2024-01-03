Fat Joe became a trending topic on social media after Jada Pinkett Smith posted a selfie that sparked jokes about them being lookalikes.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 2) to share a mirror selfie of her wearing jean leg warmers, a puffer coat and aviator shades, along with a freshly-shaved head.

“I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024,” she wrote in the caption.

However, what came next was a tidal wave of jokes comparing Jada Pinkett to Joey Crack.

“I thought Fat Joe was on Ozempic,” one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read, referencing the diabetes drug that has been linked to weight loss.

Another person said: “Why is Jada looking like she is about to tell us to Lean Back,” while someone else quipped: “Somebody said Jada Crack .. she the new member of Terror Squad.”

Others also claimed she looked like Pitbull and Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. The Rock.

Fat Joe linked up with Jada Pinkett Smith at his UP NYC sneaker store in October ahead of the release of her Worthy memoir, with the rapper gifting the actress a pair of his signature Terror Squad Nike Air Force 1’s.

Putting his journalist cap on, the Bronx native questioned Jada about the headlines she made on her press run, including a viral story about her referring to the late 2Pac as her “soulmate.”

“I said he was my soulmate? You gotta read the book. I’ma just tell you right now, it’s very clear in the book. Me and ‘Pac were never an item. Never, Joe,” she replied, clarifying she was never intimate with ‘Pac.

“People make too many assumptions because I be trying to keep stuff close to the chest. We were never together. And people when they read the book, they’ll see how deep our friendship was. I let Joe know it wasn’t nothing with me and Pac. Get the book and you’ll get the story.”