Fat Joe is unhappy with some misinformation currently being batted around the internet, and he’s now decided to tackle it head-on.

Amidst the wall-to-wall press coverage surrounding the recent release of Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents, a barrage of fake lists of Epstein associates have been circulating the internet. One of the phony lists, Joe claimed, included him.

Last week, the Terror Squad leader went live on social media to address it. “They put out a fake list. It had me on it,” he said. “I don’t know that muthafucka!”

The rapper said that when it came to talking about Epstein, he was willing to disobey normal rules of politeness.

“I don’t care if Epstein killed himself, didn’t — they killed him. Fuck him,” Joe continued. “They say don’t speak ill of the dead, but this guy, piss on his shit. He’s a piece of shit.”

You can see Joe’s response below:

Fat Joe unhappy with his name appearing on fake Jeffrey Epstein list https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/3WqrBs7y4u — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 15, 2024

Epstein was a financier with many connections to the wealthy and powerful. He pleaded guilty to procuring for prostitution a girl below age 18 in 2008, in a deal that was criticized by many for being overly lenient. He was arrested again on sex trafficking charges in 2019. He was also the subject of a large number of civil suits, accusing him of molesting dozens of minors.

Epstein died in federal custody in August 2019, in a death that was ruled a suicide by hanging.

In addition to shooting down unfounded rumors, Fat Joe has been busy fighting for transparency in health care pricing.

On January 10, the “Lean Back” rapper teamed up with Wyclef Jean and Jelly Roll to get the message out.

The three artists were part of an event at Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C. put together by the organization Power to the Patients, which advocates for patients to see the “real hospital prices” for medical procedures. Joe hosted the event, while Jelly Roll and Wyclef performed.

Joe has been involved with Power to the Patients for several years. The organization helps patients and their families understand the real financial obligations of their medical decisions and institutions. The current campaign strives to bring awareness to these rules and combat the lack of transparency and inconsistent pricing often leading Americans into exorbitant medical debt.