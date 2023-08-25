Fat Joe wants Drake‘s forgiveness for rejecting his offer to be on the “All The Way Up” remix, as the 6 God hasn’t asked him to be on a track since.

In an interview with the Rap Radar podcast, which aired on Thursday (August 24), the Terror Squad leader revealed that the 6 God was desperate to get on the song, and went to extreme measures to try to get on the track.

“Drake FaceTimed me three times to try to get on ‘All The Way Up’” Fat Joe told Elliott Wilson. “Three times. In the middle of the night. ‘Send me the instrumental. Send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would have gotten Drake on it. But the history of it…I said, yeah, it has to be just me and JAY-Z.”

He continued: “Anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gon’ be a posse cut.”

Drake apparently didn’t understand this and hasn’t asked Joe to be on a song since, which the Terror Squad leader now regrets and wants Drake’s forgiveness. “Nah, man! Drake gotta forgive me,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Damn, man, please!’”

Check out the interview below:

Drake and Fat Joe have had a playfully contentious relationship, with the Terror Squad leader recently admitting that he’s “jealous” of the OVO hitmaker.A few days before his 53rd birthday, Joey Crack took to Instagram on August 16 to reveal that Drizzy had sent him a present via Stake, the online casino company he partnered with in 2022.

The Bronx rap legend shared a video of himself unboxing the package, but his pleasant surprise soon turned to disappointment when he discovered personalized socks inside.

“You can’t make this shit up,” Joe said. “Congratulations Fat Joe, it’s your birthday. You’ve got a present from Stake. Stake, a.k.a. my brother Drake’s company. What a beautiful package. Oh my God, let me see what they gave us.

“Fat Joe socks. Yo, this is the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever seen in my life. Yo Stake, yo Drake. I said I don’t have a sock or croissant. God damn, be careful what you wish for. Thank you. It’s the thought that counts.”

He sarcastically added in the caption: “Thank you @champagnepapi and @stake for my precious 1 of 1 socks.”

Fat Joe revealed he was jealous of Drake last month, citing rumors he was given his $185 million “Air Drake” jet and $1 million 2Pac ring for free.

“Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” Joe said on Instagram Live. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits.

“Then there’s a guy who owns all the crypto shit, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake. Who the fuck is giving people this type of shit? Yes, I’m not making this shit up!”

He added: “Bro, they won’t give me a fucking pack of socks! They won’t give me a croissant. Fuck, this some bullshit.”