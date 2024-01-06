Fat Joe is continuing his longstanding advocacy for clearer pricing in health care, and he has teamed up with Wyclef Jean and Jelly Roll to get the message out.

The three artists will be part of an event at Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C. this coming Wednesday (January 10) put together by the organization Power to the Patients, which advocates for patients to see the “real hospital prices” for medical procedures. Joe is set to emcee the event, while Jelly Roll and Wyclef will perform.

In a statement about the event, Joe explained that keeping the healthcare system honest benefits everyone from patients and their families to healthcare workers and even the government.

“The U.S. healthcare system is America’s sickness,” he said. “Healthcare price transparency isn’t a partisan or complicated issue. It’s common sense. The only people opposed to it are healthcare industry interests profiting by keeping patients in the dark.”

He continued: “Clear prices allow consumers to choose affordable treatments without worrying that routine care will result in overcharges and even bankruptcy. Price transparency holds hospitals and insurance companies accountable, forcing them to compete and lowering costs, improving healthcare access, quality, and outcomes.”

Joe has been involved with Power to the Patients for several years. The organization helps patients and their families understand the real financial obligations of their medical decisions and institutions. The current campaign strives to bring awareness to these rules and combat the lack of transparency and inconsistent pricing often leading Americans into exorbitant medical debt.

In the spring of 2022, Fat Joe recorded a PSA for them that described how medical patients across the country are being scammed by healthcare insurers.

“Right now millions of people are getting robbed, and not by the guys you might think, but by hospital and insurance company executives,” the Bronx legend says in the video. “They crooks because they manage to hide hospital prices from all of us. When we can’t see or compare prices, hospitals charge us whatever they want. They robbin’ us. It’s corporate greed, it’s not even legal, but no one is enforcing that law.”

Joe also appeared in the organization’s “Hip Hop PSA” last September alongside Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, French Montana and Chuck D. TATS CRU, the Bronx-based graffiti crew that has a decades-long association with Joe, was among the organization’s endorsers at their 2021 launch.