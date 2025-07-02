Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced it received a report from OSCO, an oil exploration and extraction company, regarding the capsizing of the marine barge “Adam Marine 12” in the Gabal El Zeit area.

The ministry’s statement indicated that Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Fouad, along with Egyptian Minister of Labor Mohamed Gebran, immediately headed to the accident site. They led a team of ministry officials to assess the situation firsthand, monitor rescue operations, and oversee immediate response measures.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated it’s closely following developments and coordinating with relevant authorities and affiliated companies in the region to take necessary actions.

The maritime incident, which occurred Tuesday evening in the Gabal El Zeit area north of the Red Sea Governorate, involved the sinking of the “Adam Marine 12” drilling rig.

The rig was being towed by three marine units to a new operational site at the Ashrafi platform when it capsized. There were 31 people on board, including operating crew and technicians. GUPCO’s (Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company) marine tower received a distress call about the accident.

Egyptian petroleum sector sources confirmed that the number of fatalities from the capsized “Adam Marine 12” drilling rig in the Gabal El Zeit area of the Red Sea has risen to four crew members.

Sources added that the bodies recovered are being transported to shore by a marine unit, while search and rescue teams continue their efforts to locate six crew members who are still missing.

So far, a total of 21 crew members have been rescued, including the rig supervisor. The survivors sustained various injuries, including fractures, abrasions, and bruises.

Twenty of the rescued individuals were transported on the marine unit “Lord G,” while the rig supervisor, who works as a “Rig Mover,” was rescued by the marine unit “Edco Rashid.” Search and rescue operations are ongoing with several marine units from GUPCO to find the remaining missing crew members.