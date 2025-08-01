Catholic priest and youth advocate Father Chris Riley AM, founder of the Sydney-based charity Youth Off The Streets, has died at the age of 70. In a statement released, the organisation said Father Riley passed away on Friday, July 1, peacefully at home following a prolonged illness.

Widely recognised for his decades-long work with homeless and disadvantaged youth, Father Riley founded the charity in 1991 and served as its CEO until 2020, stepping down from his board role two years later due to ill health.

“Father Riley will be remembered for his compassion, tenacity and unwavering belief that every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential,” said CEO Judy Barraclough of Youth Off The Streets.

Who was Father Chris Riley

Christopher Keith Riley was born and raised in Eucha, Victoria, the third child of Kevin and Mavis Riley, born on 24 November 1954 in Eucha Hospital. He had an older sister, Helen, an older brother, Peter, and two younger brothers, Wayne and Greg.

He attended Salesian College. From a young age, he wanted to devote his life to helping troubled young people.Determined to follow a similar path, he enrolled at Rupertswood College, a Salesian boys’ school, where he began preparing for a life of service and became a Priest at the age of 21, according to express.adobe.com. In 1973, he joined the Salesian Order’s teacher training college, later working at Boys’ Town (his inspiration) in Engadine, NSW, his first hands-on experience with youth in crisis.

He later completed degrees in English and Sociology at Monash University, along with diplomas in counselling and psychology, grounding his mission in both faith and evidence-based support.

The birth of Youth Off the Streets

In 1991, Father Riley launched Youth Off The Streets with a single food van serving meals to homeless young people in Sydney’s inner city. Over the next three decades, it would grow into a respected national organisation with over 220 staff members delivering wraparound services across NSW and Queensland.

His model was always hands-on and human-first, providing crisis accommodation, drug counselling, alternative schooling, vocational training, and mental health support tailored to young people aged 12 to 24.

In 2020, he transitioned from CEO to the role of Founder and Executive Director on the organisation’s board, stepping away completely in 2022 due to illness.

One project at a time

Father Riley believed in building local infrastructure to break cycles of disadvantage. One of his proudest achievements was the 2011 launch of the Koch Centre for Youth and Learning in Macquarie Fields, developed in response to the 2005 riots. There, he worked with young people and their families to restore hope and safety.

“You need infrastructure in troubled suburbs where the kids can be looked after… We have to try and make the community safer and work with families to keep kids at home,” he said at the time.

Recognition and awards

Father Riley’s decades-long contribution to youth welfare earned him both national recognition and public affection.

Member of the Order of Australia (2006)

Human Rights Medal (2006) from the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission

Honorary Doctorate (2010) from the University of Western Sydney

NSW Australian of the Year (2012)

His belief: One kid at a time

Despite his achievements, Father Riley remained grounded in the belief that every individual life mattered.

“If you save one child, you save the world. That’s my focus. One kid at a time. And if they put on my tombstone that I saved one kid, then that would be more than enough for me.”

His ability to connect with young people, hear their stories, and advocate fearlessly on their behalf made him a rare and powerful figure in Australia’s social fabric.