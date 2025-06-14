This weekend brings a sharp weather contrast across the US. Unsettled, hot, and dry conditions will dominate the West, scattered to widespread storms may disrupt outdoor plans in the East and Midwest. A flood watch is in effect from Friday evening, June 13, through late night for DC and parts of Maryland and Virginia, as showers and thunderstorms threaten the area throughout the weekend. Afternoon storms can produce heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

DC temperatures on Friday morning will begin in the upper 60s to low 70s, and it will be dry at first. After several days of dry weather, pop-up showers and storms are expected by Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will likely return Saturday afternoon. Dry windows are possible early Saturday, but rain returns ahead of Sunday.

Saturday, June 14, is also the Army’s 250th birthday parade. Thunderstorm chances begin mid‑afternoon, lingering into evening. Temperatures around 79 °F at 3 pm, dropping to mid‑70s by 8 pm.

For 13 consecutive weekends, measurable rain has fallen at some point during the weekend in Boston. And it is expected to rain this weekend also, mainly on Saturday.

Extremely hot conditions are observed in the Southwest in the western part of the United States. Phoenix is expected to experience temperatures exceeding 110°F. Albuquerque and Salt Lake City may reach the mid- to upper 90s, while Denver is likely to see temperatures in the lower 90s, which is well above normal for mid-June.

West Coast beaches will warm through the day, morning low clouds burn off, but afternoon sun returns. Inland, expect widespread 80s to 90s, with desert zones nearing 100°F.

There’s minimal thunderstorm activity west of the Rockies; most storm development will stay east of them.

Other parts of East & Midwest:

A stalled front and Gulf moisture will scatter numerous showers and thunderstorms from the South through the Ohio Valley, Mid‑Atlantic, and Northeast on Saturday and Sunday.

Storms will likely be slow-moving and capable of heavy rain.

The Northeast and mid‑Atlantic could see downpours, particularly in the afternoon to evening hours.

High humidity will accompany heat in the South and Southeast, with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

In the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, places like Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin may experience cooler highs in the 60s and 70s, especially Saturday; they’ll also see some scattered storms.