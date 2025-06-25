Why is fatty liver becoming so common?

Fatty liver disease is one of the most common illnesses, and many people are unaware of it until it is too late. It is related to weight, blood sugar, and overall lifestyle. However, the good news is it can be stopped and even reversed, only if you recognize it early on and make a few key changes.Millions of people suffer from fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which, if left untreated, can progress to severe scarring (NASH), cirrhosis, or even liver cancer. Early detection and simple changes, such as a healthier diet and more exercise, can prevent or reverse the damage.

The largest organ in your body is your liver. It aids in the removal of toxins, energy storage, and food digestion. A condition known as fatty liver disease occurs when fat accumulates in the liver.

People who drink little to no alcohol are susceptible to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. An excessive amount of fat accumulates in the liver in NAFLD. People who are overweight or obese are most likely to experience it. It is the most prevalent type of liver disease worldwide as the number of people with obesity rises, as per a report by Mayo Clinic.

Hepatic steatosis, also known as fatty liver, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a more severe form of the disease, are the two extremes of NAFLD severity.

ALSO READ: Is chia seed pudding good for you? The surprising verdict from a nutrition expertDue to the fat deposits in the liver, NASH makes the liver swell and damage it. As NASH worsens, it can result in cirrhosis, a severe form of liver scarring, and even liver cancer. This harm is comparable to the harm brought on by excessive alcohol consumption.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Risk Factors

• More common in individuals with type 2 diabetes, obesity, middle age or older, Hispanic, non-Hispanic Whites, high blood pressure, certain drugs, metabolic disorders, rapid weight loss, certain infections, and exposure to toxins.

• Affects about 25% of people globally, with rising rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol in the US.

• Alcoholic fatty liver disease is more common in heavy drinkers, especially women, those with obesity, or certain genetic mutations.

Symptoms of fatty liver

• Often no symptoms, but may include fatigue, malaise, and discomfort in the upper right belly.

• Possible symptoms of NASH and cirrhosis include itchy skin, abdominal swelling, shortness of breath, leg swelling, spider-like blood vessels, enlarged spleen, red palms, and yellowing skin and eyes.

• Appointment with a healthcare team is recommended for lasting symptoms.

How can fatty liver disease be treated?



For people with nonalcoholic fatty liver, doctors advise losing weight. Losing weight can lessen fibrosis, inflammation, and liver fat. You should stop taking a medication if your doctor believes it is the cause of your NAFLD. But before you stop taking the medication, consult your doctor. It might be necessary to gradually stop taking the medication and to switch to an alternative, as per a report by MedlinePlus.

There are currently no approved medications to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. More research is required to determine whether vitamin E or a specific diabetes medication can be helpful.

Giving up alcohol is the most crucial step in treating fatty liver disease linked to alcohol consumption. You might want to attend an alcohol recovery program or see a therapist if you need assistance with that.

There are medications that can help, either by decreasing cravings or by making alcohol consumption unpleasant.

Cirrhosis can result from alcoholic fatty liver disease as well as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Physicians can use medications, surgeries, and other medical procedures to treat the health issues brought on by cirrhosis.

What diet should one follow and how to reverse it naturally?

Consume a nutritious diet to lower your risk of NAFLD. Consume a diet high in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and good fats.

Limit portion sizes, alcohol, and simple sugars. Steer clear of sugar-filled beverages such as soda, sports drinks, juices, and sweet tea. Alcohol consumption should be minimized or avoided since it can harm your liver.

Maintain a healthy weight. Work with your medical team to lose weight gradually if you are overweight or obese. Maintain your healthy weight by exercising and eating a balanced diet.

Engage in regular exercise to help you lose weight and lower liver fat. On most days of the week, be active. If you have not been exercising on a regular basis, first get your health care team’s approval.

Vaccinate against pneumococcal disease, the flu, and hepatitis A and B. Liver failure is more likely to occur if you have fatty liver and hepatitis A or B. Since infections are more common in people with chronic liver disease, the other two vaccinations are also crucial.

Before using any complementary or alternative medicine, medical procedures, or dietary supplements like vitamins, consult your physician, as per a report by MedlinePlus.

FAQs

Is fatty liver serious?

It may be. Without action, it may cause scarring, cirrhosis, or liver failure over time.

Can you reverse fatty liver?

Yes! Diet, exercise, and weight loss can frequently reverse early fatty liver disease.

