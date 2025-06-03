Hong Kong public hospitals are reviewing blood test results of more than 400 patients after batches of a reagent were found to have quality issues that could produce false positives for prostate cancer .

The Hospital Authority said on Tuesday that it was following up with the supplier of a testing product after being notified by the firm last week about complaints elsewhere related to quality issues.

The product, supplied by Abbott Laboratories, is a reagent kit that detects the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in blood. An elevated level may be a sign of prostate cancer.

The product’s quality issues could “potentially lead to a misdiagnosis of prostate cancer, causing doctors to erroneously consider unnecessary treatments”, the authority said.

Two batches of the affected products were sent to Caritas Medical Centre in Sham Shui Po and Tuen Mun Hospital.

While Tuen Mun Hospital had not started to use the product, Caritas Medical Centre had already tested blood samples of 406 patients with the PSA kit since April 28.

It has reviewed the test results and will contact about 70 patients this week, and rearrange blood tests based on their clinical needs.