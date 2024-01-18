Chicago, IL –

FBG Duck’s murder trial has delivered a verdict, with six O Block gang members found guilty of the Chicago rapper’s killing.

FBG Duck, real name Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed in August 2020 while shopping in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The rapper’s girlfriend and another shopper were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses to the shooting claimed that two cars pulled up alongside Duck, with four men jumping out and firing guns at the rapper. He was hit 16 times.

Duck, who was 26 at the time, was pronounced dead when he arrived at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Prosecutors claimed that the rapper was a victim of an ongoing gang feud between O Block and the Tookaville faction of the Gangster Desciples, which Duck was allegedly a member of.

The six men convicted of Duck’s murder are: Marcus “Muwop” Smart, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, Charles “C Murda” Liggins, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd and Ralph “Teezy” Turpin.

Offerd, Liggins, Roberson and Smart were found guilty of five of seven counts including murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Thomas was found guilty of three counts and Turpin, who allegedly gave the shooters Duck’s location, was found guilty of two counts.

The men will be sentenced at an upcoming date.

Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, celebrated the verdict with friends and family watching on as the trial finally concluded on Wednesday (January 17) after three months.

Weekly wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Guilty. All they ass is guilty.”

She also said in an interview, per the Chicago Sun-Times: “When stuff like that happens to a good person, regardless of what somebody else thinks of them, it ain’t gonna go unpunished.

“Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort, knowing they will not terrorize nobody else. They’re done, the whole crew. O Block and everything of it is done.”

She added: “I could never want another mother to feel like this, to see their child shot down in the street like a dog. They had FBG Duck death parties. That’s how much it meant to them.”

In a clip posted online, Weekly also announced that she would be hosting a “justice party” at her house where she would be “popping bottles” to celebrate the verdict.