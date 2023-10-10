FBG Duck‘s mother, a woman known as ‘Mama Duck,’ has spoken out about the alleged hit ordered by King Von against her son.

Mama Duck sat down with No Jumper on Sunday (October 7), where she revealed that her son was on his way back home when he was gunned down in cold blood. What’s more, she claimed, there was proof that Von ordered the hit on her son.

“They proved it,” she told the podcast. “They telling on theyself, y’all. Everybody want to talk about ‘trenches news,’ and the informants, and all that shit. Stop it and knock it off.”

She continued: “Somehow, he [the blogger] was able to get paperwork on the body cams — Duck’s last words from the body cams — I seen the video, Adam. He wasn’t no op. Duck was no op. But Von, he ordered that hit. Hundred G’s.”

This isn’t the first time that Von and Duck’s deadly connection has been explored. In 2021, unsealed police documents claimed that Von — who already had a fearsome reputation in Chicago — fatally shot Gakirah Barnes in 2014, who was believed to be an assassin for the Gangster Disciples street gang (via Chicago Sun-Times).

Just 17 years old at the time of her assassination, Barnes’ murder kicked off a war between the Gangster Disciples and the Black Disciples, who counted King Von amongst their ranks.

King Von was alleged to have also shot Barnes’s brother, but he got away and ultimately survived the attack. It’s not clear whether he is a witness or an informant in the case.

FBG Duck (real name Carlton Weekly) was a member of the Gangster Disciples alongside Barnes, and it’s believed that her murder sparked an all-out war between himself and Von (real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett).

Ultimately, the war continued between the two rappers’ rival factions until it culminated with the deaths of both King Von and FBG Duck, both of whom were killed within months of each other in 2020.

These revelations, and more, have come out in the indictment of six men in connection with the death of FBG Duck: Ralph Turpin, Charles “C Murda” Liggins, Kenneth Roberson, Tacarlos Offerd, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas and Marcus “Muwop” Smart.

A seventh man was also allegedly connected to FBG Duck’s murder, but he took his own life prior to his indictment.

As part of the indictment, it was revealed that the Black Disciples allegedly offered up a bounty that totaled $60,000 for anyone who killed FBG Duck. The indictment also revealed that King Von allegedly ordered FBG Duck’s execution prior to his own murder in 2020.

“The shooting lasted about 12 seconds in total, but the shooters fired 38 times, and hit [FBG Duck] 16 of those times,” read the indictment.

The six men aren’t just being charged with the rapper’s murder, however. According to a separate report for the Chicago Sun-Times, they are also being hit with larger federal racketeering charges under the RICO act, since the alleged murder-for-hire was done by a street gang.

A trial is set for all six of the men for October 10.