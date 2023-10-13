THE UFC have reportedly hired the FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein as the administrator for their new anti-doping programme.

George Piro, who left the FBI in July 2022, is set to oversee the testing of UFC athletes, according to reporter Oscar Willis.

It comes after the UFC split with USADA (United States Anti Doping Agency) after a dispute over Connor McGregor’s comeback to the sport.

The Notorious re-entered the testing pool on October 8 but he may not have to submit to six months of testing – which is the norm for UFC fighters.

The UFC’s partnership with USADA will end on December 31 with DFSI (Drug Free Sport International) set to take the reins.

Piro, 56, will be the new administrator with DFSI set to test athletes for banned substances including performance-enhancing drugs.

The American worked for the FBI for more than 23 years, mostly as a special agent.

He was responsible for interrogating Saddam Hussein after his capture in 2003 following the US invasion of Iraq.

Piro also served as a Supervisor in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and as a special agent in Miami.

He has never worked in the MMA industry but he is a regular in the jiu-jitsu gym.

And in 2022 he became IBJJF World No Gi Champion.

UFC chief Dana White is not happy with the manner USADA confirmed the split and hit out at the organisation for airing their dirty laundry.

He said: “It was a dirty move. That was straight-up scumbag-ism.

“So that will all be addressed today, not by me.

“I’ll let [Jeff] Novitzky and our lawyer Hunter Campbell handle that.

“The you know what is about to hit the fan.”