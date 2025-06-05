The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for any tips regarding medical institutions that are performing gender-affirming surgeries on children.

President Donald Trump’s administration has placed gender-affirming care among transgender youth under scrutiny on the second day of Pride Month. “Help the FBI protect children,” the agency wrote, adding that they want to hold accountable those who “mutilate” kids under the guise of gender-affirming care.

FBI Cracks Down on Gender-Affirming Surgeries on Children

The Republican leader’s policies have continued to target the transgender community, restricting access to various services, such as gender-affirming healthcare. This comes as the procedure is rarely done in adolescents and is considered only on a case-by-case basis.

Additionally, the majority of youth who receive these kinds of procedures report high levels of satisfaction, saying they have improved mental health and low levels of regret. Last week, Medicare wrote that selected hospitals sought billing codes and projected revenue from treating gender dysphoria in children, according to Axios.

It asserted that gender-affirming care for minors has significant risks without providing substantial evidence to back up its claims. This caused it to draw scrutiny among major medical associations.

A spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, Laurel Powell, said that healthcare for transgender youth is simply healthcare. She argued that trying to weaponize the FBI against American doctors who are doing their jobs is detrimental to parents who want their kids to thrive.

The FBI’s request to the public comes as youth gender-affirming care has become illegal in 27 states across the country. Additionally, 17 states are facing legal challenges over the restrictions, putting them temporarily on hold, The Hill reported.

Targeting the Transgender Community

When Trump signed an executive order where he recognized male and female as the only two sexes, he also directed federal agencies to stop promoting the concept of gender transition. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under the Republican leader’s directives, adopted the position that it “rejects gender ideology.”

The development comes as the Trump administration passed a tax bill that bans Medicaid from covering transition-related care. Additionally, the legislation prohibits marketplace plans that are available under the Affordable Care Act from covering transgender care as an essential health benefit.

The bill would have initially banned Medicaid from covering “gender transition procedures” for minors. However, House Republican leadership introduced an amendment that removed the word “minors” and the words “under 18 years of age.”

The amendment later passed the GOP-led Rules Committee and the full House passed it the day after, as per NBC News.





Originally published on parentherald.com