Welcome to The Logoff: FBI agents arrested a Milwaukee County judge this morning on felony charges of interfering with immigration agents, as the Trump administration cracks down on local officials who threaten progress on its deportation agenda.

What exactly happened? Last week, federal agents came to Judge Hannah Dugan’s Wisconsin courtroom to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican citizen facing domestic violence charges. Dugan is accused of sending the agents away and allowing Flores-Ruiz to leave out a non-public side door, though he was quickly arrested anyway. Today, federal agents were again at the courthouse, this time to arrest Dugan.

Is this unprecedented? Not quite. The Trump administration arrested a Massachusetts judge in 2019 on charges of obstructing immigration officials, but they dropped the charges in 2022 after the judge agreed to refer herself to a state review board.

What’s the big picture? There’s longstanding tension between federal immigration enforcement and local courts, as local officials argue immigrants won’t attend court unless they can do so without fear of deportation. Some municipalities — sometimes called “sanctuary cities” — officially limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Trump has issued an executive order calling on agencies to halt federal funding for those cities, an order that a federal judge largely blocked on Thursday. Now, in the Milwaukee case, the administration is threatening officials with personal consequences if they work to stymie federal deportation efforts.

What’s the big question? If the charging document is accurate, Dugan went beyond non-cooperation to actively complicate an arrest. But that line can get blurry, and it remains to be seen whether the administration will make good on Trump’s threat to arrest local officials who refuse to fall in line.

