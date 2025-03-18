



With some educational establishments already on spring break and others preparing to start theirs in the coming weeks, millions of young adults around the world are anxiously awaiting for the period when they can spend some time partying by a beach.

Some of the most popular spring break destinations include Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans in the U.S. as well as Cancún and Punta Cana internationally.

Going away for spring break? FBI warns to ‘know that the risks are there’

Spring break is also commonly associated with intense partying and debauchery that, in some cases, can also result in running afoul of the law — occasionally, students who travel abroad also run into situations where behavior that may not have caused one any trouble back home may be much more strictly regulated in another country.

Ahead of the popular travel period, the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office put out a warning against the “risks” of heavy partying and in doing so putting oneself in a vulnerable situation.

“Whether it’s families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that the risks are there,” Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the L.A. field office, said in a statement. “Maintain vigilance throughout your travels and be prepared to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate should the need arise.”

The FBI’s advice focuses primarily on situations that can put the individual traveler in danger and so offers advice like not going out alone after dark, not accepting rides from unauthorized car services and establishing an arrangement with a person who can notify the police if contact is lost.

“Avoid actions that are illegal, improper, or indiscreet,” the FBI advisory reads further. “Avoid offers of sexual companionship; they may lead to a room raid, photography, and blackmail.”

Baja California Sur borders the San Diego area in California. Image source: Shutterstock

Going to Mexico? Stay aware of safety ratings for specific regions

The advisory also focuses on Mexico, which saw over a million American tourists come in during the spring break period in 2024.

In February, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City sent out a warning against travel to the Tamaulipas and Sinaloa states due to the high number of drug traffickers who pass through them on the way to the U.S.

Popular tourist states like Quintana Roo and Yucatán are under the respective and much lower “exercise increased caution” and “take normal precautions” ratings and are generally extremely safe to visit save for normal things rules that apply anytime one is abroad or even in an unfamiliar destination.

“Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations,” the updated State Department advisory for the country reads. “[…] U.S. citizens should exercise caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break spots. This includes Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark.”

While the FBI is not the government agency responsible for overseeing citizen safety abroad, it issued the warning alongside the State Department to remind travelers to go to the nearest consulate office should they run into trouble while abroad.

