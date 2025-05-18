The car bombing outside a California fertility clinic that killed one person and injured four others appears to have been driven by anti-natalist ideology, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Guy Edward Bartkus, is believed to have carried out Saturday’s explosion, which resulted in his own death.

Investigators are focusing on social media posts made by the suspect, including a 30-minute audio recording, which they say support anti-natalist views. While the posts and the recording are still being verified, officials believe they reflect the ideology behind the bombing. Anti-natalism refers to the belief that no one should have children.

The same person may also be linked to an online forum post from earlier this month in which the individual contemplated suicide using an explosive device, the sources said. They are also investigating a YouTube account, under the same moniker, that features videos of experiments with homemade explosives.

At a press conference on Sunday, authorities said they believe the suspect was attempting to livestream the attack and are looking into what they call a “manifesto.”

Investigators document the scene at the front of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic following a bomb blast on May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif. David McNew / Getty Images

The suspect was reportedly dealing with depression and had personal relationship issues, law enforcement officials close to the investigation said. Authorities said he is 25 years old and from Twentynine Palms, where they are executing a search warrant.

On Saturday, multiple law enforcement tactical officers were seen outside a Twentynine Palms residence, about an hour away from the targeted fertility clinic.

The FBI and Palm Springs Police Department had originally held off on identifying the suspect, citing the condition his body after the blast.

The severity of the injuries sustained by those hurt the blast has not been disclosed, but all have been released from the hospital, officials said Sunday.

The blast, which the FBI deemed an act of terrorism, took place at 1199 North Indian Canyon Dr. at around 11 a.m., according city officials. The street is home to a number of medical facilities, including the Desert Regional Medical Center.

The apparent target of the attack, a fertility clinic called American Reproductive Centers (ARC), confirmed in a Facebook post that a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near its Palm Springs facility.

The explosion caused damage to multiple buildings and businesses within 250-yard blast radius, officials said. Witnesses said the blast was heard or felt from miles away.

The investigation is intensifying rapidly on multiple fronts, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

On Sunday, officials continue forensic examinations of physical evidence at and around the blast zone, while canvasing the area for video footage to help establish a timeline of events leading up to the explosion.

Authorities are seeking interviews with family, friends and associates, while reviewing social media accounts and online posts that may be linked to the case. At Sunday’s press conference, officials asked for the public’s help in identifying Bartkus’ movements and confirmed he was driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion.

The incident is likely one of the largest bombing investigations, Davis said.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills believes the explosion was an isolated incident.

“I am absolutely confident that this city is safe,” Mills said Sunday. “There is no continuing threat.”