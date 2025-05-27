The FBI is taking another look at the cocaine found inside the Biden administration White House in 2023, according to Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

“Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases,” Bongino said in a post on X.

“These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us, then please contact the FBI,” he added.

The FBI did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump said in an interview he believes former President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, left behind the infamous bag of cocaine at the White House.

“So … who actually left the cocaine in the White House?” The Spectator’s Ben Domenech asked Trump.

“Well, either Joe or Hunter,” Trump responded. “Could be Joe, too.”

The bag of cocaine was discovered on July 2, 2023, in a storage locker near the entrance to the White House’s West Wing.

The Secret Service discovered the cocaine and launched an investigation, which turned up inconclusive for a suspect.

“On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons,” it said in 2023. “Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl’s evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine.”

“That was such a terrible thing because, you know, those bins are very loaded up with … they’re not clean, and they have hundreds and even thousands of fingerprints,” Trump also said in the interview. “And when they went to look at it, it was absolutely stone cold, wiped dry. You know that, right?”

The Biden family, including the former president and Hunter, were not staying at the White House when the cocaine was discovered. Instead, the family was staying at presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland.

Hunter Biden has a long and well-documented history with substance abuse, and he detailed his hourly need for crack cocaine in his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things.” He has since gone through recovery efforts and has been sober since 2019, according to sworn testimony in federal court in 2023.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.