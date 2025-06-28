Several communities in Los Angeles County have called off or postponed their previously scheduled Independence Day and July events, citing resident safety amid ongoing immigration enforcement raids.

The El Sereno Bicentennial Committee was one of the first organizations to announce the cancellation of its 66th Independence Day Parade in a June 20 statement on Facebook.

“We stand with our community. The safety of our participants, spectators and volunteers is always at the forefront,” according to the post.

The celebration is typically composed of numerous local organizations, schools and entertainment groups along with more than 1,2000 people marching in the parade, according to the committee.

However, many groups withdrew their entries from this year’s parade, which ultimately led to the committee’s decision, according to the post.

Ongoing raids throughout Los Angeles in Home Depot parking lots, popular food vendor locations and car washes have stoked fear in residents.

“You can see the impact of these random raids everywhere in our city — families are scared to go eat at restaurants, kids are scared their parents aren’t going to return from the store — the fear is there because they’ve seen videos of people being shoved into unmarked vans by masked men refusing to identify themselves,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told The Times.

Other previously scheduled events that have been postponed or canceled due to immigration enforcement activities include: