Fear of a terrorist attack is spreading online after a former Hamas chief called for protests on Friday the 13th.

It comes as conflict continues after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday.

Hamas calls for protests worldwide

On Wednesday (October 11), former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the world on Friday (October 13) in support of the Palestinians.

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” he said in a statement.

“Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan… This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility.”

“To all scholars who teach jihad… to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories),” he continued.

Meshaal is based in Qatar and currently heads Hamas’s diaspora office.

Fear of terrorist attacks on Friday the 13th

Now, fear is spreading that there will be a terrorist attack on Friday the 13th after Hamas suggested a ‘global day of Jihad’.

‘Jihad’ is an Islamic word with a number of meanings surrounding ‘struggle’. In this context, it suggests ‘holy war’.

People are fearing a ‘day of rage’ and many are urging others to be careful on October 13 and stay away from public places.

One person wrote on Twitter: “BE ADVISED: The leader of Hamas just called Muslims around the world to embrace a day of global jihad this Friday the 13th.”

“If you live in a major city in America or Europe, I’d recommend avoiding crowded/highly public places on Friday. Please be safe,” they continued.

“So I’ve heard it’d be a good idea to stay out of downtown cities this Friday, and on Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, NYE. The feeling is a terrorist attack is coming,” another said.

However, speaking at a seminar hosted by the Secure Community Network, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher A. Wray said there is no immediate threat to US security.

He did reveal they are “aware of information on the internet about a Hamas call for action or demonstrations”.

“We’re working to confirm whether there’s any validity to that information,” the official continued on Thursday (October 12).

He said we “cannot discount the possibility that Hamas, or other foreign terrorist organizations, could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks here on our own soil.”

However, there is no evidence of an impending terrorist attack on the US or other countries worldwide.