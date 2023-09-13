SUPERMARKET pizza supplies could run short after workers rejected a pay deal.

Staff at Bakkavor Pizza — which makes the Italian treat for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose — could now take strike action.

1 Supermarket pizza supplies could run short after workers continue to strike Credit: The Sun

They want 13.4 per cent extra pay, with some saying they have to use food banks to survive and that automation has cut their chances for overtime.

The GMB union says the firm’s plant in Harrow, North West London, is facing “severe disruption” after a 5.9 per cent pay deal was rejected by 78 per cent of its members.

It said the plant has a “predominantly female workforce from ethnic Asian communities”.

One worker told how they are struggling to live on £11.14 an hour — 81p below the London Living Wage — despite the firm’s £46.3million profits in its latest half-year report.

The union will now ballot on strikes.

A worker said: “Many of us relied on overtime, but since the introduction of faster, automated production, the opportunity that boosted our pay is rare.”

The GMB said: “It’s not a good look for a large, wealthy organisation to have some workers forced to turn to food banks because their pay doesn’t cover basic living costs.”

Bakkavor was contacted for comment.