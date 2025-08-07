Early this morning, the raised, flat lava plain of Wargentin is stands out near the large crater Schickard in the lunar southwest.

Early morning observations (before 3:51 AM) on Thursday are recommended to view the waxing gibbous Moon (97% illuminated) in the southwest.

The lunar features Schickard, a large crater (212 km wide,

Wargentin’s relative youth is suggested by its limited number of overlaid craters.

The changing shadows on these features due to sunrise are noted as a dynamic element worthy of observation.

If you’re up in the very early hours on Thursday, turn southwest to catch the waxing Moon before it sets. Most of the nearside is on display, and we’re looking specifically toward the southwestern limb for the large, flat crater Schickard and a nearby feature called the Wargentin pancake. They lie just northwest of the bright, heavily cratered southern polar region.

Schickard is roughly 132 miles (212 km) wide, but less than 1 mile (1.5 km) deep. From Schickard, look just a little closer to the darkened limb and you’ll see Wargentin — a raised, flat, dark oval that many observers think looks like a pancake. Although it is now a lava-covered plateau, Wargentin likely started as a crater that later filled with lava. You can confirm that the feature is relatively young by its lack of overlaid craters — only two tiny craterlets are generally visible with medium scopes and good seeing.

Although there are only a few hours to catch this feature this morning, it’s worth it — return tonight and you’ll see that the shadows have changed as dawn sweeps across the lunar landscape, washing away the contrast in this region.

Sunrise: 6:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:06 P.M.

Moonrise: 7:33 P.M.

Moonset: 3:51 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waxing gibbous (97%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.