321 films are in contention for this year’s Academy Awards, while 265 features are eligible in the best picture category, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday as it released its annual “reminder list” for members.
To be eligible in the general categories, films (meaning a runtime of more than 40 minutes) must open in a commercial theater in at least one of the following areas: Los Angeles County; the city of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023. Additionally, it must complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue.
To be eligible for the best picture category specifically, the movies must be eligible for the general entry and have “submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry form.” Additionally, the film must meet two of the four standards required, in addition to the theatrical component.
Nomination voting starts on Jan. 11 and ends on Jan. 16. The nominations will be announced on Jan. 23. The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.
Below is a list of films eligible in the best picture category, from which Academy members will choose five to 10 best picture nominees. You can see the full list of all eligible films here.
About Dry Grasses
Afire
Air
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
All of Us Strangers
Altered Perceptions
The Amazing Maurice
America, We Salute the Military
American Fiction
American Symphony
America’s Family
Anatomy of a Fall
Anselm
Anyone but You
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Asteroid City
At the Gates
Baby Ruby
Bad Press
Barbie
The Beanie Bubble
Beau Is Afraid
Before the Sunset
Bella!
Beyond Utopia
Big George Foreman
Biosphere
BlackBerry
The Blackening
Blue Beetle
Blue Jean
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Bottoms
The Boy and the Heron
The Boys in the Boat
Brother
The Burial
Candy Cane Lane
Carlos
Carmen
Cassandro
Champions
Chevalier
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Cocaine Bear
The Color Purple
A Compassionate Spy
Corner Office
Country of Blind
Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms
Creed III
Dalíland
Deep Sea
The Deepest Breath
Dicks: The Musical
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
Dream Scenario
Dreamin’ Wild
Drift
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves
Earth Mama
The Eight Mountains
80 for Brady
Eileen
El Conde
Elemental
The End We Start From
Enys Men
The Equalizer 3
The Eternal Memory
Every Body
Evil Dead Rise
The Exorcist: Believer
Fair Play
Fallen Leaves
Fast X
Ferrari
Fingernails
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Flamin’ Hot
The Flash
Flora and Son
Foe
For the Animals
Fremont
Freud’s Last Session
Godzilla Minus One
Golda
Golden Vanity
Good Grief
A Good Person
Gran Turismo
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
A Haunting in Venice
Heart of Stone
The Holdovers
House Party
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Immediate Family
In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Infinity Pool
Inside
The Inventor
Invisible Beauty
The Iron Claw
It Ain’t Over
It Lives Inside
Jacob the Baker
Joan Baez I Am a Noise
John Wick: Chapter 4
Journey to Bethlehem
Joy Ride
Jules
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
King Coal
The Kitchen
Knock at the Cabin
Kokomo City
La Chimera
La Syndicaliste
Lakota Nation vs. United States
Landscape with Invisible Hand
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
The League
Leave the World Behind
Leo
The Lesson
Let Us Make Eve
The Little Mermaid
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Lonesome Soldier
Lost Cos
Love Again
Maestro
Mafia Mamma
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
The Magician’s Elephant
Master Gardener
May December
Meg 2: The Trench
M3gan
Memory
Migration
A Million Miles Away
The Miracle Club
Miranda’s Victim
The Mission
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Mr. Jimmy
Monica
Monster
Moving On
Mutt
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
My Love Affair with Marriage
Napoleon
The Next Big Hit
Next Goal Wins
Nimona
No Hard Feelings
The Nun II
Nyad
Occupied City
Of an Age
Once within a Time
Online Blues
Oppenheimer
Origin
Orlando, My Political Biography
Our Father, the Devil
Our Son
Pain Hustlers
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Passages
Past Lives
Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
The Peasants
Perfect Days
The Persian Version
The Pigeon Tunnel
The Pod Generation
Polite Society
Poor Things
Priscilla
The Promised Land
R.M.N.
Radical
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Renfield
Reptile
The Road Dog
Robot Dreams
Rose
The Royal Hotel
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Rustin
Saltburn
Sanctuary
Saving Ana
Scrapper
Scream VI
Sharper
Shayda
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
She Came to Me
Shelter in Solitude
Shortcomings
Showing Up
Silver Dollar Road
Simón
Sitting in Bars with Cake
65
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Smoking Causes Coughing
Society of the Snow
Somewhere in Queens
Sound of Freedom
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spinning Gold
Stamped from the Beginning
The Starling Girl
Statica
Stephen Curry: Underrated
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Story Ave
Strays
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Sweetwater
Talk to Me
The Taste of Things
The Teachers’ Lounge
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Tetris
Theater Camp
They Cloned Tyrone
32 Sounds
A Thousand and One
Tori and Lokita
Tótem
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Trolls Band Together
12th Fail
2018 Everyone Is a Hero
Uncharitable
The Unknown Country
Walid
War Pony
We Might as Well Be Dead
What Happens Later
When You Finish Saving the World
Wildflower
The Wind & the Reckoning
Wish
Wonka
Yoshiki Under the Sky
You Hurt My Feelings
The Zone of Interest