321 films are in contention for this year’s Academy Awards, while 265 features are eligible in the best picture category, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday as it released its annual “reminder list” for members.

To be eligible in the general categories, films (meaning a runtime of more than 40 minutes) must open in a commercial theater in at least one of the following areas: Los Angeles County; the city of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, between Jan. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023. Additionally, it must complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue.

To be eligible for the best picture category specifically, the movies must be eligible for the general entry and have “submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry form.” Additionally, the film must meet two of the four standards required, in addition to the theatrical component.

Nomination voting starts on Jan. 11 and ends on Jan. 16. The nominations will be announced on Jan. 23. The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

Below is a list of films eligible in the best picture category, from which Academy members will choose five to 10 best picture nominees. You can see the full list of all eligible films here.

About Dry Grasses

Afire

Air

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All of Us Strangers

Altered Perceptions

The Amazing Maurice

America, We Salute the Military

American Fiction

American Symphony

America’s Family

Anatomy of a Fall

Anselm

Anyone but You

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

Asteroid City

At the Gates

Baby Ruby

Bad Press

Barbie

The Beanie Bubble

Beau Is Afraid

Before the Sunset

Bella!

Beyond Utopia

Big George Foreman

Biosphere

BlackBerry

The Blackening

Blue Beetle

Blue Jean

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Bottoms

The Boy and the Heron

The Boys in the Boat

Brother

The Burial

Candy Cane Lane

Carlos

Carmen

Cassandro

Champions

Chevalier

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Cocaine Bear

The Color Purple

A Compassionate Spy

Corner Office

Country of Blind

Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms

Creed III

Dalíland

Deep Sea

The Deepest Breath

Dicks: The Musical

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

Dream Scenario

Dreamin’ Wild

Drift

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves

Earth Mama

The Eight Mountains

80 for Brady

Eileen

El Conde

Elemental

The End We Start From

Enys Men

The Equalizer 3

The Eternal Memory

Every Body

Evil Dead Rise

The Exorcist: Believer

Fair Play

Fallen Leaves

Fast X

Ferrari

Fingernails

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Flamin’ Hot

The Flash

Flora and Son

Foe

For the Animals

Fremont

Freud’s Last Session

Godzilla Minus One

Golda

Golden Vanity

Good Grief

A Good Person

Gran Turismo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

A Haunting in Venice

Heart of Stone

The Holdovers

House Party

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Immediate Family

In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Infinity Pool

Inside

The Inventor

Invisible Beauty

The Iron Claw

It Ain’t Over

It Lives Inside

Jacob the Baker

Joan Baez I Am a Noise

John Wick: Chapter 4

Journey to Bethlehem

Joy Ride

Jules

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

King Coal

The Kitchen

Knock at the Cabin

Kokomo City

La Chimera

La Syndicaliste

Lakota Nation vs. United States

Landscape with Invisible Hand

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The League

Leave the World Behind

Leo

The Lesson

Let Us Make Eve

The Little Mermaid

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Lonesome Soldier

Lost Cos

Love Again

Maestro

Mafia Mamma

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

The Magician’s Elephant

Master Gardener

May December

Meg 2: The Trench

M3gan

Memory

Migration

A Million Miles Away

The Miracle Club

Miranda’s Victim

The Mission

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mr. Jimmy

Monica

Monster

Moving On

Mutt

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

My Love Affair with Marriage

Napoleon

The Next Big Hit

Next Goal Wins

Nimona

No Hard Feelings

The Nun II

Nyad

Occupied City

Of an Age

Once within a Time

Online Blues

Oppenheimer

Origin

Orlando, My Political Biography

Our Father, the Devil

Our Son

Pain Hustlers

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Passages

Past Lives

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The Peasants

Perfect Days

The Persian Version

The Pigeon Tunnel

The Pod Generation

Polite Society

Poor Things

Priscilla

The Promised Land

R.M.N.

Radical

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Renfield

Reptile

The Road Dog

Robot Dreams

Rose

The Royal Hotel

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Rustin

Saltburn

Sanctuary

Saving Ana

Scrapper

Scream VI

Sharper

Shayda

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

She Came to Me

Shelter in Solitude

Shortcomings

Showing Up

Silver Dollar Road

Simón

Sitting in Bars with Cake

65

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Smoking Causes Coughing

Society of the Snow

Somewhere in Queens

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spinning Gold

Stamped from the Beginning

The Starling Girl

Statica

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Story Ave

Strays

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Sweetwater

Talk to Me

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Tetris

Theater Camp

They Cloned Tyrone

32 Sounds

A Thousand and One

Tori and Lokita

Tótem

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Trolls Band Together

12th Fail

2018 Everyone Is a Hero

Uncharitable

The Unknown Country

Walid

War Pony

We Might as Well Be Dead

What Happens Later

When You Finish Saving the World

Wildflower

The Wind & the Reckoning

Wish

Wonka

Yoshiki Under the Sky

You Hurt My Feelings

The Zone of Interest