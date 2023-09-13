When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups at its “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday.

The iPhone 15 series marks a transformational change in line with Apple’s three-year redesign cycle, as the company introduced a refreshed design that looks and feels noticeably different from the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series.

Alongside the latest design, the iPhone 15 series received several noteworthy upgrades, with the iPhone 15 Pro models enjoying the bulk of the enhancements.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, which should be some of the best iPhones to date.

iPhone 15: models

There are four models in the iPhone 15 generation.

There’s no iPhone 15 Mini, like there was with the iPhone 13 generation — Apple discontinued its iPhone Mini model in the iPhone 14 generation.

Likewise, there’s no iPhone 15 “Ultra” model with extended upgrades over the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which earlier reports suggested might be announced during Apple’s September event.

While Apple announced the iPhone 15 generation on September 12, preorders for the iPhone 15 models and iPhone 15 Pro models start at 8 am ET on September 15 from Apple and carriers like AT&T and Verizon. The phones will release on September 22 at Apple and other retailers.

iPhone 15: price

Save for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 generation is priced the same as the iPhone 14 generation at launch.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts with 256GB of storage instead of the 128GB option from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, increasing the base model pricing by $100 to $1,199, instead of $1,099.

iPhone 15: cameras

Only the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets the new 5x “tetraprism” zoom lens.

Apple





Apple introduced major camera upgrades on all the iPhone 15 models. The main cameras on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are bumped up from 12 megapixels (MP) to 48MP. The new camera offers optical quality (versus inferior digital) 2x zoom by cropping the middle 12MP of the 48MP sensor. That’s a meaningful new option in Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Photos taken with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are binned from 48MP to 24MP by default, which should add extra detail and clarity. Despite more megapixels, Apple says 24MP photos are still stored at a “practical file size,” but we don’t yet know how much storage a photo uses, whether it’s smaller or larger than 12MP (likely larger).

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also have a 48MP main camera that takes 24MP photos, and Apple added popular 24mm, 28mm, and 35mm focal lengths as preset options.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes with the typical 3x zoom lens, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is furnished with Apple’s new 5x zoom lens with a 120mm focal length. The new 5x zoom lens is similar to the periscope-style 10x zoom lens on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but Apple calls it a “tetraprism” design.

Later in 2023, Apple will deliver spatial video recording to the iPhone 15 Pro models to capture video in 3D for the Apple Vision Pro AR headset, which is being released “early next year.”

iPhone 15: battery life

Apple spent no time talking about specifics related to battery life for the iPhone 15 generation, as there’s no claimed improvement here at all for any of the iPhone 15 models — we can expect similar battery life to the iPhone 14 generation, which was generally excellent. The iPhone 14 Plus especially wowed us and still holds the best result out of any phone in our battery test.

iPhone 15: displays

Apple made no changes to its usual display size on the iPhone 15 generation. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus received updated displays with a brighter 2000 nits compared to the 1200-nit iPhone 14 display.

It’s disappointing that Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still have a comparatively low 60Hz refresh rate, which is a rather major compromise for a phone that starts at $800 in 2023 — even the $500 Google Pixel 7a has a smoother 90Hz display. Some reports suggested Apple and its partners weren’t able to add a high refresh-rate display to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus due to limited production capacity.

iPhone 15: design

All iPhone 15 models get Apple’s latest contoured edge design.

Apple





All iPhone 15 models received Apple’s latest design with softer contoured edges compared to the sharper edges on the iPhone 14 generation. The contoured edges should make the iPhone 15 generation more comfortable to hold, overall.

A Titanium frame with a brushed metal aesthetic replaces shiny polished steel on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which makes for a lighter weight overall. Indeed, the iPhone 15 Pro is 6.6 ounces compared to the 7.27-ounce iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 7.81 ounces compared to the heavy 8.47-ounce iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro models have thinner display bezels and a titanium frame.

Apple





The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also feature thinner display bezels that make for a more premium look. They’re also easier, and likely cheaper, to repair than previous iPhone Pro models thanks to the glass back that’s more easily removed.

iPhone 15: colors

The standard iPhone 15 series is available in five colors.

Apple





The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature Apple’s new color-infused back glass with a frosted matte texture available in five color options, including blue, pink, yellow, green, and black.

The iPhone 15 Pro series phones are available in four colors.

Apple





The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s titanium frame are available in natural titanium, blue titanium, white titanium, and black titanium color options.

iPhone 15: performance

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus run on the same A16 Bionic processor from the iPhone 14 Pro series, so we can expect similar performance to last year’s high-end phones. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max run on Apple’s latest A17 Pro processor.

Apple claims the A17 Pro has a “10 percent faster” CPU and “20 percent faster” GPU (graphics), but it’s unclear what the company is making comparisons with.

Apple placed heavy emphasis on smoother graphics and gaming performance with hardware-accelerated ray tracing (a method of generating impressive lighting effects) thanks to the A17 Pro processor on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The company touted that full console titles can run on the iPhone 15 Pro models, like “Resident Evil Village,” “Resident Evil 4,” “Death Stranding,” and “Assassin’s Creed Mirage.”

iPhone 15: Action button

Unlike the traditional ring/silent switch, the Action button’s function is customizable.

Apple





Apple replaced the iconic iPhone ring/silent switch with a new customizable Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can customize the Action button’s function, like toggling the flashlight; quickly launching apps like Camera, Voice Memos, and Translate; setting a Focus mode; or running a Shortcut. And yes, you can also set it to the traditional ring/silent switch.

The ring/silent switch in its original form since the first iPhone remains on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15: USB-C

All iPhone 15 models come with USB-C ports.

Apple





Apple replaced the Lightning port with a USB-C port on the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Charging speed remains at the same 18-20W, as it was with Lightning. However, it’s now possible to charge another device from an iPhone 15 with a USB-C cable, like the latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

The USB-C ports aren’t the same between the iPhone 15 models and the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus only support USB 2 transfer speeds, which is typically 480Mbps, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s USB-C port support USB 3 speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro models support up to 10Gb/s speeds, which suggests they use the USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard.

iPhone 15: Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island is on all iPhone 15 models.

Apple





Apple’s Dynamic Island from the iPhone 15 Pro (and iPhone 14 Pro) models also made its way to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, replacing the notch that was first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017.

iPhone 15: Roadside Assistance via satellite

Roadside Assistance via satellite connects you to AAA if you’re stranded with car problems in areas with no cell signal or WiFi.

Apple





Apple’s latest safety feature, called Roadside Assistance via satellite, connects users stuck with car problems in areas with no WiFi or cell signal to AAA for help. The service is included free for two years after you activate a supporting iPhone, and it works with AAA memberships. For those who aren’t AAA members, it works on a cost-per-use basis.

Roadside Assistance via satellite was introduced with the iPhone 15 generation, but it’s also supported by the iPhone 14 generation. It complements the existing safety features, including Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.

Should you buy an iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 series offers a slate of upgrades and new features that may well be worth your money, depending on your priorities and on which phone you’re upgrading from.

Upgrading to the iPhone 15 generation for any specific new feature, no matter how small, is less costly and easier than ever. Apple and carriers offer excellent trade-in offers depending on your existing iPhone’s age and condition, and if you can swap your old phone and get the new one for free or at a significant discount, it’s tough to argue against upgrading to the iPhone 15 series.

Before even handling the iPhone 15 models ourselves, we can say the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus’ cameras are a major upgrade, especially the new ability to use the 48MP sensor as a 12MP 2x optical zoom lens. That adds meaningful versatility while maintaining high photo quality. The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x “tetraprism” zoom lens needs a closer look before any final judgments, but if you’ve ever wished you could take better photos of far-away subjects, it’s certainly worth considering an upgrade.

The lighter titanium frame is a worthwhile evolution for the iPhone 15 Pro models — I’ve always said the iPhone 14 Pro series, especially the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is ridiculously heavy for a daily device. Apple’s latest contoured edge design is also tempting, as I find the sharper design kicked off by the iPhone 12 through to the iPhone 14 to be actively uncomfortable.

USB-C on the iPhone 15 generation is certainly a welcome addition, as it lets you charge your phone with the same cable as your Mac, iPad (if they’re USB-C models, too), and any other device that uses USB-C for charging. However, since iPhone users already have Lightning cables, we wouldn’t say it’s a feature that’s worth an urgent upgrade.

We can say for sure that if you own an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or any iPhone model from before 2017, you’ll want to seriously consider upgrading to a newer iPhone, whether it’s the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone 13 generations that Apple offers. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus received a $100 price drop for new $699 and $799 starting prices, respectively. The iPhone 13 was also reduced a further $100, bringing its starting price down to $599.

Apple’s iPhones are historically solid, save for odd software bugs that are often addressed in software updates — you generally know you’re going to get a reliable phone, and the iPhone 15 series should be no exception.