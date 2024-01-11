February is the shortest month, but the weather can sometimes make it feel like the longest. That makes it the perfect time to cozy up with a terrific new read! Here are the February 2024 new books that we’re most looking forward to checking out.

February 2024 New Fiction Picture Books

Ten Little Rabbits by Maurice Sendak

Sendak died over a decade ago, but this new publication was actually written in 1970. A young magician makes too many rabbits appear from his hat, so he counts them back down again until they all vanish. This sweet offering will round out your Sendak collection nicely!

Grumpy Hat by Nicola Kent

After arguing with his sister Ruby, Ravi wakes up one morning in a grumpy mood that just won’t quit, manifesting as a red hat on his head. He tries everything to shake it, but finally realizes that what he really needs to do is apologize to Ruby.

A Flicker of Hope by Cynthia Harmony

There are many books out there about the incredible monarch butterfly migration to Mexico, but this one does a nice job mixing culture with science. Lucía’s Papá heads north each spring for work at the same time the butterflies do, but he promises to return in the fall, just like the monarchs.

The Blue Pickup by Natasha Tripplett

Ju-Girl helps Grandad fix cars in their Jamaican community. They work together to restore a blue pickup truck, then cruise around town celebrating their hard work and the community where they live.

The Ocean Gardener by Clara Anganuzzi

Ayla loves the coral reef that surrounds her home island, but she notices some parts seem to be dying. She and her mother work together to restore part of the reef, sending the message that we all must help to protect and rebuild the environment around us.

Harriet’s Reflections by Marion Kadi

When Harriet swaps her own reflection for a lion’s, her personality changes too. She enjoys being confident and fierce but eventually misses her former self. Can she find her own reflection once again?

This Baby. That Baby. by Cari Best and Rashin Kheiriyeh

Two babies live across the street from each other, waving hello from their facing windows. Each enjoys their own daily adventures, until finally their daily walk allows them to meet up in the park for a sweet playdate.

New Books February 2024: Easy Reader/Chapter Books

The Door That Had Never Been Opened Before by Mrs. and Mr. MacLeod

This picture book for early readers tells the story of a magic door, a missing key, and a bright new world called the “Land of Never Before.” Readers will enjoy the journey into the unknown future with the Grunion kids, who previously showed the world How To Eat a Book.

The Inside Scouts Help the Kind Lion by Mitali Banerjee Ruths

The start of a new STEM-centered series, this easy reader teaches kids about the cardiac system as well as the importance of being kind to one another. Reminiscent of Fantastic Voyage, this book will engage new readers who love learning about science.

Friends Are Fun by Steve Henry

Practice short and long vowel sounds along with sight words in this simple but charming book about a group of friends who share a tiny desert island. When a big storm approaches, they must pull together and learn the true meaning of friendship.

Looking for Peppermint: Or Life in the Forest by Maxwell Eaton III

This detailed picture book is perfect for new readers, with lots to discover on every page. A family treks the woods, searching for their lost dog and learning about the beautiful environment along the way.

February 2024 New Middle Grade Fiction Books

Not the Worst Friend in the World by Anne Rellihan

Lou starts her sixth grade year by fighting with BFF Francie, so when new student Cece reaches out for help finding her mom, she’s determined to be a good friend this time around. But as Cece’s story unfolds alongside flashbacks of Lou and Francie’s friendship over the years, things turn out to be more complicated than everyone expects.

Dancing in the Storm by Amie Darnell Specht and Shannon Hitchcock

Kate is an aspiring gymnast whose dreams are brought to a halt by her diagnosis of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, which is slowly turning her muscles to bone. Her friends don’t know how to act, and Kate is full of fear about the future. Fortunately, a supportive family and a mentor with the same disease help Kate find hope for her future.

The Partition Project by Saadia Faruqi

Mahnoor dreams of being a journalist, so she’s excited about her new media studies class. When she learns they’ll be making documentary films instead of writing, Maha is disappointed. But the arrival of her grandmother from Pakistan changes her life and provides fascinating stories about the partition of Pakistan and India.

Across So Many Seas by Ruth Behar

Follow the story of four Sephardic Jewish girls across different eras, from Spain in 1492 to Turkey, Cuba, and America in the 20th and 21st centuries. This powerful story of family and connection is rooted in the author’s own ancestry and opens up engrossing new worlds for the reader.

Lost Kites and Other Treasures by Cathy Carr

Middle schooler Frannie lives with her grandmother, who recently broke her leg. Uncle Gabe arrives to assist, but he also brings stories of Frannie’s long-gone mother Mia. These stories raise uncomfortable topics like mental health and incarceration, forcing Frannie to confront and explore some complicated feelings.

Hummingbird Season by Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic

Today’s middle schoolers no doubt still have vivid memories of the COVID-19 lockdown and the scary and often lonely months that followed. They’ll relate to the tale of Archie, stuck at home with overprotective parents who worry about his increased risk due to asthma. Told in verse, this novel relates Archie’s experiences feeding hummingbirds in his yard (including his favorite, Ruby), finding peace and a new sense of purpose in troubled times.

New Books February 2024: Young Adult Fiction

A Suffragist’s Guide to the Antarctic by Yi Shun Lai

In an inventive mix of historical fiction and feminism, this new novel imagines what Shackleton’s 1914 expedition to the Antarctic might have been like if a woman had joined the team. Though she strives to throw off traditional women’s roles, Clara agrees to help her fellow crew by baking and mending. When Clara fights off and badly injures the man who sexually assaults her, it causes a rift, but the team must stick together if they intend to survive.

Who We Are in Real Life by Victoria Koops

Darcy and Art bond over their mutual love of role-playing games (RPGs), and a friendship blossoms into something more. Bisexual Darcy and her two moms are new in this small town, and when Darcy decides to start a queer-straight alliance at school, she learns her biggest opponent is Art’s father. The family faces sadly realistic homophobia, but the ending provides hope for a better future.

Out of Body by Nia Davenport

When 17-year-old Megan wakes up in an unfamiliar body, she races to find her best friend—and get her own body back. This sci-fi thriller will draw in even reluctant readers, and includes a deeper look at race and relationships that makes it a meaningful read.

Dead Things Are Closer Than They Appear by Robin Wasley

A ruptured fault line leads to a zombie apocalypse, amid which Korean American adoptee Sid Spencer must try to find her missing friend Matty, a Guardian who protects the fault line. This imaginative fantasy tale is grounded in real issues like family, insecurity, loss, and empathy.

Pangu’s Shadow by Karen Bao

Journey across space to affluent G-Moon One, where 17-year-old Aryl tries to live up to her immigrant parents’ expectations. She and fellow immigrant Ver Yun are unfairly accused of murder, based only on their status as immigrant offworlders. The two girls distrust each other but must work together if they are to prove their innocence.

Black Girl You Are Atlas by by Renée Watson

This wide-ranging collection of poems is based on the author’s own experiences. Illustrated beautifully with striking art that complements the poetry, this book tackles themes of racism, misogyny, and the healing power of love.

February 2024 New Graphic Novels for All Ages

The Fix-Its: Nail Needs Help by Sarah Lynne Reul

New readers will welcome this engaging new graphic novel series, in which a whole toolbox of tools helps to free a nail stuck in a board. The text is fun and amusing, and it even sneaks in some learning along the way! (Pre-K through Grade 3)

DNDoggos: Get the Party Started by Scout Underhill

Here’s the start of another new graphic novel series, in which a group of RPG-loving pups learns how to play a new game together. Kids will enjoy their adventures, and perhaps feel encouraged to go out and get involved in their own role-playing games. (Grades 4-6)

Eowulf: Of Monsters & Middle School by Mike Cavallaro

Continuing the RPG theme, monster hunter Eowulf battles foes in both real life and role-playing games with her friends. When a pack of raving monsters attacks her hometown, Eowulf and her sentient sword join the battle. But it turns out that the line between good and evil isn’t quite so clear this time, and Eowulf must learn to trust her instincts in the battle toward true victory. (Grades 3-6)

Call Me Iggy by Jorge Aguirre and Rafael Rosado

Ignacio Garcia, who prefers to be called “Iggy,” isn’t particularly interested in his Latino heritage. When he’s accidentally placed in a Spanish class at school, he’s forced to really consider it for the first time. Set against the backdrop of the 2016 election, this graphic novel raises important questions about heritage, race, immigration, and more. (Grades 7-12)

Freshman Year by Sarah Mai

Life after high school is complicated for Sarah, who isn’t quite sure what she wants as she heads off to college. Anxiety dogs her as she attempts to make new friends and explore new ideas, and visits home show how things both change and stay the same, all at the same time. This is a terrific read for high school seniors who feel anxious about what lies ahead. (Grades 10-12)

New Nonfiction Books for All Ages February 2024

Not Yet: The Story of an Unstoppable Skater by Hadley Davis and Zahra Lari

Zahra Lari dreamed of being a figure skater, but there’d never been one on the international scene who wore a hijab. Or at least, as Zahra noted, “not yet.” Her path to competitive skating wasn’t always smooth, but readers will be inspired by her story of overcoming barriers along the way. (Pre-K through Grade 3)

Wild Places: The Life of Naturalist David Attenborough by Hayley Rocco and John Rocco

Join a young David Attenborough as he grows up to become one of the most famous naturalists of all time. Beautiful illustrations pair destroyed habitats with thriving ecosystems, as David explores the natural world in all its beauty. (Pre-K through Grade 3)

Bugs: A Skittery, Jittery History by Miriam Forster

This new nonfiction work turns “yucky” bugs into the fascinating creatures they really are. With incredible facts, beautiful illustrations, and details on how kids can help insects both now and in the future, this is one read that belongs on every nature lover’s bookshelf. (Grades 1-4)

Sick! The Twists and Turns Behind Animal Germs by Heather L. Montgomery

Kids learn about the immune system and its battle against germs in these enthralling pages, filled with sometimes-gross details that are sure to fascinate. Discover more about both humans and animals in a world filled with viruses and bacteria that seem like they’re out to get us all! (Gr. 3-6)

The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson

Learn to be a true scientist by honing your observation skills with this new and inspiring guide. Discover how interesting the smallest things can be, and practice keeping an eye out for something new anywhere and everywhere. (Grades 3-7)

The Astrochimps by Dawn Cusick

Do you know the stories of Ham and Enos, the chimps launched into space in 1961? These and other members of the “Chimp College” were an important part of the American space race, celebrated here in a balanced accounting of their lives before and after they were astronauts. (Grades 3-7)

The Sixth Extinction (Young Readers Edition) by Elizabeth Kolbert

This version of the stunning Pulitzer Prize winner pulls no punches, simply adapting the message about the often-devastating effect humans are having on the Earth for a younger audience. Learn about the five major prehistoric extinctions, and learn how humans are likely to be the cause of the next. It’s a thought-provoking, challenging read, one every member of the next generation should take time to consider. (Grades 3-8)

Last To Eat, Last To Learn by Pashtana Durrani and Tamara Bralo

Pashtana Durrani grew up “privileged” in a home big enough to house a community school. When she saw her 9-year-old friend forced to drop out of school to marry a widower four times her age, Durrani knew she would dedicate her life to educating girls and women in the home country she loves despite its flaws. (Grades 10-12)

February 2024 New Books for Teachers

Everything I Learned About Racism I Learned in School by Tiffany Jewell

This young adult book is also a key read for educators, as the author considers the inequities faced by students of color throughout their school years. Her stories, along with others, will help you see circumstances in new and unexpected lights, and may force you to rethink your approach to students of all races.

Why We Read by Shannon Reed

If you need a reminder of why teaching kids not just how to read but how to love reading is so important, check out this memoir. As a child with a hearing impairment, the author found solace in library cards, Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT program, and just books in general. Now she shares her love for reading and the magic it creates in a joyful celebration of a life devoted to books.

If You See Them by Vicki Sokolik

Too many of our students face uncertain housing situations, and many of them try to hide it from their teachers and friends. Some students live on the street by choice, not as “runaways” but as kids who have no safe home to return to. Learning their stories will provoke empathy and encourage you to look more closely at students who struggle to learn what really might be causing their challenges.

Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg

Whether you’re looking for help in creating better conversations with students, parents, fellow educators, or administrators, this book offers practical advice on developing your verbal skills. Learn to be an empathetic listener and effective sharer, and you’ll reap dividends in all your interactions.

