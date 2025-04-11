



To help you cast an informed vote, the National Post has put together an issue-by-issue breakdown of the parties’ announced policies, so you can compare them side by side.

Go to topic:

TARIFFS/TRUMP TAXES HOUSING DEFENCE ENERGY/ENVIRONMENT CRIME HEALTH/SOCIAL POLICY EDUCATION/TRAINING

TARIFFS/TRUMP

Provide $2-billion “strategic response fund” for workers in the auto sector and related fields impacted by tariffs.

Build “all-in-Canada” manufacturing network to bring more of the auto supply chain within our borders.

Work with premiers to create national energy and trade corridor.

Levy matching tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles that are not compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Bring in dollar-for-dollar tariffs targeting goods and services that can be easily provided in Canada, or imported from a third country.

Use revenue from retaliatory tariffs to reduce tax burden, setting aside a sum for targeted relief to workers hit hardest by U.S. tariffs.

Cut taxes, regulations to stop flow of investment dollars to U.S.

Stimulate internal trade by paying out a “free trade bonus” every time a province removes one of it’s exceptions under the Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Zero GST on Canadian-made vehicles.

Cut off exports of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt to the U.S.

Dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs, 100 per cent tariff on Teslas.

Change procurement to use more Canadian-made steel and aluminum for domestic construction and manufacturing.

Zero GST on Canadian-made vehicles.

TAXES

Cut lowest marginal tax rate by one per cent, saving two-income households up to $825 per year.

Cancel consumer carbon tax but keep and strengthen industrial carbon tax.

Cancel planned capital-gains tax increase.

Cut lowest marginal tax rate by 2.25 per cent over two years, saving two-income households up to $1,800 per year.

Add $5,000 top-up to tax-free savings account; top-up must be invested in mix of government designated “Canadian investments.”

Allow seniors to earn up to $34,000 per year tax free, $10,000 more than current limit.

Crack down on the ability of corporations and wealthy Canadians to use tax havens.

Eliminate tax write-offs for corporate jet travel.

Raise basic personal amount from $15,000 to $19,000, saving $505 for those earning between $19,500 and $177,882.

Permanently remove the GST from various essentials, including prepared grocery meals, baby accessories and monthly cell, internet and heating bills.

Keep the planned increase to the capital-gains tax hike passed in the 2024 budget.

Double the Canada Disability Benefit.

HOUSING

Waive GST on homes sold to first-time buyers for $1 million or less.

Invest $35 billion to build 500,000 per year for the next decade.

Waive GST on all newly built homes sold for less than $1.3 million.

Use demand generated from new home buyers’ tax cut to spur construction of 36,000 homes per year.

Incentivize municipal governments to cut red tape, development charges.

Cancel the Liberal Housing Accelerator and other federal housing programs.

Direct the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp. to give preferential long-term, low-interest mortgages to working and middle-class families.

Build rent-controlled homes on public land.

Create at least 500,000 units of affordable housing in next decade.

DEFENCE

Get to NATO defence spending target of two per cent of GDP by 2030 at the latest.

Source more Canadian steel and aluminum for domestic shipbuilding.

Boost salaries for Canadian Armed Forces personnel, bolster recruitment.

Procure new submarines, heavy icebreakers for deployment in Arctic.

Build permanent Canadian military base in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

Double the size of the 1st Patrol Group of the Canadian Rangers, from 2,000 to 4,000.

Deliver two additional polar ice breakers to Canadian Navy by 2029.

Divert foreign-aid spending to military projects.

Cancel Canada’s F-35 contract with Lockheed Martin.

Build replacement fighter jets in Canada.

Increase NATO-target defence spending to two per cent of GDP by no later than 2032.

Invest in Arctic defence infrastructure such as marine search-and-rescue stations and small-craft harbours.

Give Canadian Rangers raises, reimbursements for the use of their equipment.

ENERGY/ENVIRONMENT

Create a system of incentives to reward Canadian consumers and businesses for making greener choices.

Strengthen the industrial carbon-tax regime.

Make public investments in energy-efficient buildings and electrified transportation.

Develop a carbon border-adjustment tariff on imports from countries deemed to have inadequate carbon-control policies.

Streamline impact assessment process to make clean and conventional projects easier to approve.

Work with provinces and territories to develop a national trade an economic corridor.

Eliminate the federal industrial carbon tax.

Repeal the Impact Assessment Act.

Reverse federal clean electricity regulations and emissions cap on oil and gas.

Pre-approve energy projects to restore investor confidence.

Create a national energy corridor guaranteeing the approval of pipelines, railways and other resource-moving infrastructure across the country.

End any subsidies or tax credits for oil and gas companies.

Retrofit 2.3 million low-income households with heat pumps, air sealings and other energy-saving modifications.

CRIME

Bring in mandatory life sentences for aggravated human, gun and fentanyl trafficking convictions.

Strengthen bail system by repealing Liberal bills C-5 and C-75.

Use Section 33 of the Charter (the notwithstanding clause) to reinstate multiple life sentences for those convicted of multiple homicides.

Permanently assigned a maximum-security classification to serial killers such as Paul Bernardo, keeping them in maximum-security prisons for the entirety of their sentences.

Pass “three-strikes” law requiring sentences of 10 or more years for three-time serious offenders.

HEALTH/SOCIAL POLICY

Expand dental care to households with incomes of less than $90,000.

Fund 50,000 residential treatment spaces for Canadians with addictions.

Keep parts of Liberal dental plan that are already up and running.

Alter Liberal child-care agreements to give parents more flexibility.

Deliver full public pharmacare within four years.

Expand dental care to all households with incomes of less than $90,000.

EDUCATION/TRAINING

Cover apprenticeship training grants up to $8,000 for students in the skilled trades.

Double the funding of the Union Training and Innovation Program to $50 million annually.

Increase labour mobility for skilled trades people between provinces and territories.

Reinstate apprenticeship grants of $4,000 for an appre

Expanding the Union Training and Innovation Program.

Create a special class of rapid employment insurance payouts for apprentices who leave the workforce for more training.

Allow travelling trade workers to write off all travel, accommodation and food costs.





