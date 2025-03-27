SYDNEY, 28 MARCH 2025 – As Australians prepare to go to the polls on May 3, Greenpeace Australia Pacific has called on all parties to deliver policies that will address the climate and nature crisis, and deliver a safe and prosperous future.

“We are calling on politicians to secure a better future for Australians by delivering credible solutions to the cost of living crisis, and the dire situation facing our climate and environment,” David Ritter, CEO, Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said.

“As climate disasters cost Australians billions of dollars, heatwaves push temperatures to deadly highs with increasing frequency, and volatile gas prices wreak havoc on energy bills, it is clear that fossil fuels are harming our cost of living, health, and safety.

“Australia is also in an ecological crisis, with one of the world’s highest rates of extinction and deforestation, and devastating bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef and Ningaloo Reef. A healthy environment is at the foundation of our society—everything else depends on it. The loss of our natural heritage is not only a source of grief for nature-loving Australians, but a threat to our stability as a country.

“As all parties on the campaign trail pledge to address the cost of living crisis and deliver a better Australia for future generations, the credible policies will be the ones that protect nature and accelerate the transition towards cleaner, safer renewable energy,” said Mr Ritter.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s election asks include:

A rapid transition to clean, affordable renewable energy and a faster phase out of coal, oil, and gas

Laws that effectively protect nature, and provide independent oversight to make sure that development doesn’t go too far and destroy our precious, irreplaceable places.

Enshrining greater protection for our oceans against threats like fishing, pollution, oil drilling and much more.

Mr Ritter added: “Greenpeace is determined to ensure a safe and secure energy future for all. We’re alarmed by the Coalition’s plans to ‘approve a bucket load of gas’ and fast-track gas developments without due process. These would be a disaster for our climate, and precious places like Scott Reef.

“Peter Dutton’s nuclear energy plans are dangerous, expensive ploys that only prolong the use of coal and gas in our energy system, and bring the risk of a nuclear waste accident or meltdown into our communities.

“We are halfway through a critical decade for action on climate change, and urgent action is needed to protect our precious, life-sustaining environment. Australians deserve, and demand, elected leaders who will steer us towards a safe, thriving future for generations to come.”

For more information or to arrange an interview please contact Vai Shah on 0452 290 082 or [email protected].

