



MONTREAL — The Liberal Party and the Bloc Québécois spent the campaign battling to win the hearts of Quebecers in a province where fear of U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to have pushed voters toward the Liberals.

The Liberals must deliver a strong showing in the province if they want to be re-elected for a fourth term. At the time of dissolution, the party held 32 seats, while the Bloc Québécois held 33.

The separatist party managed to secure a majority of seats in the province after winning the riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun in a historic by-election in September.

The Bloc campaigned on the idea of holding the balance of power in a minority government. The party did not place much emphasis on Quebec independence, its raison d’être in the wake of the trade war with the United States.

Historically, the Liberal Party has consistently performed well in Montreal, a fertile region with 18 of the province’s 78 seats, while the Bloc has been particularly strong in other predominantly Francophone regions.

The Conservatives, who held nine seats at the time of dissolution, are hoping to gain ground, particularly in the Quebec City and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions, where they already have a strong presence. Over the past year, Pierre Poilievre has invested significant time and resources in the Montreal riding of Mount Royal.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet spent most of his campaign in the ridings on the Island of Montreal that his party already represents. The Liberal Party, meanwhile, seemed more aggressive, targeting Bloc seats.

“This is an important election, as any election is important. “It should never be taken lightly, and you should never declare yourself a winner before you’ve won,” Ms. Blanchet said Monday morning, a few minutes after voting in her riding of Belœil–Chambly.

Mark Carney is targeting ridings in the Eastern Townships, but also on the south shore and the north shore of the island of Montreal. The Liberals have dispatched influential ministers, such as François-Philippe Champagne and Mélanie Joly, across the province to convince voters to support the party’s local candidates.

The Battlegrounds

-Trois-Rivières

-Quebec–Centre

-Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine–Listuguj

-Beauport—Limoilou

-Jonquière

-Mount-Royal

More to come…

National Post

atrepanier@postmedia.com

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.





Source link