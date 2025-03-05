Canada is a vast country that is difficult to cover with ground-based mobile wireless services alone. But the gaps on the ground can be covered by satellites, thus providing seamless telecom services to Canadians wherever they are. The result: Such ‘supplemental mobile coverage from satellites’ (SMCS) could improve the reliability of Canada’s telecom services from coast to coast to coast. With SMCS, the days of low bars and no coverage would be over.

To make this happen, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has published a policy document called ‘Decision on a Policy, Licensing and Technical Framework for Supplemental Mobile Coverage by Satellite’. According to a February 20, 2025 ISED news release, this new spectrum policy is a “first step” to enable wireless service providers to offer expanded wireless services via satellites to their subscribers. “This technology represents an exciting opportunity to secure reliable and resilient wireless services across the country, with most of the benefit in typically unserved or underserved areas,” the ISED news release said. “While it is still in its early stages and subject to limitations, this new capability is expected to improve over time with technological development and as more satellites are launched.”

Some context: Satellites have connected Canadians using landline telephone in rural, remote, and northern regions to the rest of the world since 1972. The reason: In 1969, “Parliament created Telesat Canada Corp to operate a domestic commercial satellite system,” said the Canadian Encyclopedia. “Anik A-1 was launched in November 1972, followed by Anik A-2 in April 1973, when Canada became the first country to employ satellites for domestic communications. A third satellite, Anik A-3, was launched in May 1975.”

But that was landlines. This is mobile!

According to the ISED news release, Canada’s new SMCS policy is meant to lay the foundation for:

Expanded wireless services, particularly in unserved and underserved areas, including rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Improved access to emergency services and 9-1-1 nationwide

Increased reliability and resiliency of telecommunications services in rural and remote areas of Canada

Increased investment by mobile and satellite carriers in expanding their services

Since landlines do not serve smart phone services, “high-quality and reliable cell service is now essential no matter where Canadians live, work or travel,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. “The government is making sure service providers can take full advantage of satellite technology to provide the best possible coverage in rural, remote and Indigenous communities so that people have access to the services they need, when they need them.”

“Canadians rely on fast, reliable wireless services every day — especially crucial during emergencies and natural disasters,” added François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “That’s why our government is enabling service providers to harness satellite technology, ensuring [all] Canadians stay connected where and when they need it, no matter how rural or remote their community.”

If all goes as Ottawa hopes, commercial SMCS service will begin in Canada later this year, with the service supporting texting to start at that time.

Related