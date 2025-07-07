WIMBLEDON, England — Roger Federer is back at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion at the All England Club was sitting in the Royal Box to watch Monday’s fourth-round matches on Centre Court, starting with his former rival Novak Djokovic playing Alex de Minaur.

Federer was greeted by a loud round of applause as he entered the box together with his wife Mirka. He was wearing a blue suit featuring a circular purple badge on his lapel that former champions are given to denote them as members of the All England Club. The Swiss former No. 1 won his first title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in 2003 and his eighth in 2017.

His last final was in 2019, when he lost an epic five-setter to Djokovic that was the longest title match in Wimbledon history.

Also in the Royal Box on Monday was King Frederik X of Denmark, comedian Michael McIntyre and Michael and Carole Middleton — the parents of Kate, Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the All England Club.