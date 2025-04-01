



The Japanese automaker Honda (HMC) has been a trusted name among many Americans, as many drivers trust the Tokyo-based brand’s vehicles like the popular CR-V crossover SUV, the Accord sedan, or the compact Civic.

As automakers load up modern cars with touchscreens and technology, new models from older brands still share the road with Accords and Civics decades older than the average TikTok user.

However, a modern feature in today’s cars has been the subject of a new Federal probe affecting Honda and Acura cars that looks into an issue that could prove to be very dangerous.

According to the NHTSA, Hondas like the 2019 Passport are leaving drivers stranded due to a fault with a fuel saving system. Honda

NHTSA: Honda and Acuras are leaving drivers stranded

According to new documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the agency is looking into more than 1,348 complaints regarding the Honda’s use of a fuel-saving system that could be potentially faulty.

The probe centers around the automatic start-stop system in several Honda models, including the 2019-2022 Passport SUV, the 2020-2023 Ridgeline pickup, the 2015-2020 Acura TLX sedan, and the 2016-2020 MDX SUV.

Customers complained to the Federal agency that Honda’s stop-start system, internally called the Auto Idle Stop system, would fail to restart the engine after the car came to a complete stop; a potentially dangerous situation that leaves drivers and passengers vulnerable.

The Feds say that the probe originated with a preliminary evaluation that began in June 2022 regarding 2016-2019 model year Honda Pilots specifically equipped with the 3.5-liter V6 engine and 9-speed automatic transmission.

As per the NHTSA, the reports filed with the Feds include incidents where drivers needed to jump-start the car to get it up and running again, as well as incidents that resulted in a crash, fire, and/or injuries to occupants.

As designed, a stop-start system is designed to prevent emissions and curb fuel consumption when idling by cutting off the engine when a car comes to a complete stop, such as at a stoplight or when parked. Many automakers, including rivals Toyota and German luxury sports car maker Porsche, use stop-start systems in their cars.

However, if such a system fails to function, cars could be stranded, which can become particularly dangerous if surrounded by other cars and traffic.

The NHTSA says that Honda’s service bulletins outlined a two-stage repair that it tried on customer cars affected by this.

The first stage involved updating the affected cars’ fuel injection system software; however, the second stage, which depended on the model and model year, involved a much more involved overhaul of the ignition system.

Honda told its techs to go as far as replacing the entire starter assembly and starter relays and adjusting the valves in the engine on some models. On top of that, cars that needed such components replaced were also given a 10-year extended warranty. However, even with the fixes, drivers say that their cars are still not restarting.

In total, the NHTSA estimates that the issue could affect up to 2.2 million vehicles in the United States.

The Honda Motor Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HMC.

