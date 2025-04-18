In Pennsylvania — a volatile swing state that has a popular Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, but narrowly went to now-President Donald Trump and Republican now-Sen. Dave McCormick in 2024 — the economy is expected to be a major issue in the 2026 midterms. And the Keystone State, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, is suffering a negative impact from Trump’s steep new tariffs.

Mack Trucks, on Thursday, April 17, announced between 250 and 350 layoffs at its Lehigh Valley Operations plant near Allentown, Pennsylvania — and is citing tariffs as one of the reasons.

Capital-Star reporter Peter Hall quotes Mack Trucks spokesperson Kimberly Pupillo as saying, “Heavy-duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs. Today, we informed our employees that this, unfortunately, means we’ll have to lay off 250-350 people at LVO over the next 90 days. We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles.”

READ MORE: Trucking industry giant blames Trump tariffs in layoff of hundreds of workers

Pennsylvania State Rep. Josh Siegel, a Democrat, is blaming Trump outright. In a press release, the lawmaker described the layoffs as “a clear signal of the dangerous economic instability being fueled by the Trump Administration’s chaotic tariff policies.”

The Mack Truck layoffs are a hot topic on X.com, formerly Twitter.

Siegel tweeted, “Trump’s delusional and destructive tariffs are costing families in my region their livelihoods! Tariffs aren’t saving American industry, they’re raising costs on all families, destroying our economy and creating uncertainty for families and businesses!”

The conservative group Republicans Against Trump tweeted, “NEW: Mack Trucks will lay off between 250 and 350 workers at its Lehigh Valley Operations center in Pennsylvania, citing economic uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariffs, a company spokesperson said Thursday. End this reckless trade war now.”

READ MORE: ‘Bullied into submission’: Trump’s ‘naked economic incompetence’ is now GOP’s greatest liability

The Cato Institute’s Scott Lincicome pointed out that Trump’s tariffs specifically are being blamed for the layoffs.

Retired attorney CCJ bluntly posted, “Congratulations, Lehigh Valley, PA 2024 Trump voters! This is what you voted for! Layoffs caused by Trump Tariffs! No more eggs for you!”

Nachama Soloveichik, former communications director for ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (a conservative Republican), noted that the Lehigh Valley is full of swing voters.

Soloveichik tweeted, “This is a swing district north of Philadelphia that Republicans just flipped by a razor thin margin after trying and failing to flip it for so many years. Free trader @SenToomey represented this district from 2000-2006.”

X user John Anderson wrote, “They shouldn’t complain They voted for Trump now they go what they voted for.”

Conservative/libertarian Brian Vasquez posted, “Most think this is temporary. ‘He’s negotiating!’ They will not start to pay attention and really care unless they are personally impacted. Unfortunately, I think everybody is about to feel the pain from these tariffs.”

READ MORE: ‘Musk rewarding members of Congress for efforts to limit judges’ power: report