There’s nothing more satisfying than going pedal to the metal when the green flag waves, leaving your fellow racers in the dust. The time has come to take the driver’s seat, grip the wheel, and Start…Your…Engines!!!

That’s right, Forza Motorsport has arrived and with it comes new and improved experiences for racing sim enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned motorsports pro or looking to enter your first race, Designed for Xbox offers a wide variety of racing wheels, pedals, and racing accessories that transport you directly to the starting line. Best of all, they’re plug-and-play ready for the new Forza Motorsport.

Teamwork makes the racers’ dream work!

Designed for Xbox and Turn 10 Studios have teamed up to ensure the best new and legacy Designed for Xbox racing wheels are supported at game launch across Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10 and 11 PCs. They’ve stepped in as your personal pit crew to expertly tune your racing setup to ensure everything is functioning optimally, helping you cruise to the checkered flag. As Lead Physics Designer for Forza Motorsport Aaron Brooks put it – “We have physically tested every wheel in our lab, with the team carefully tuning each one to amplify the experience of the new Forza Motorsport.” This includes racing wheels from major manufacturers and fellow racing sim enthusiasts, such as Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec – with more on the horizon.

What to expect on Xbox Series X|S and Windows

Racing wheel setups bring that added layer of realism to the game that makes Forza Motorsport even more immersive. Making sure all the bells and whistles on your favorite racing wheel are working as intended is not magic, it’s science! Turn 10 and Designed for Xbox have worked with our wheel partners to integrate partner Software Development Kits (SDKs) to unlock the unique features each wheel offers – completing your racing sim setup magic on Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

Profile setup – your wheel will automatically register with primary buttons pre-mapped and ready to race.

– your wheel will automatically register with primary buttons pre-mapped and ready to race. Force Feedback (FFB) calibration – Each wheel has unique FFB systems and motors. Turn 10’s physics team have tuned the FFB settings on Designed for Xbox wheels to be aligned with their vision for the best racing experience.

– Each wheel has unique FFB systems and motors. Turn 10’s physics team have tuned the FFB settings on Designed for Xbox wheels to be aligned with their vision for the best racing experience. In-game telemetry – Real time game data is conveniently displayed on the wheel, such as RPMs, speed, and current gear.

For PC gamers, Forza Motorsport supports DirectInput API that enables nearly any input device to be used. This allows players to connect and remap their favorite racing wheel and racing accessories, as well as non-standard controllers, for the most accessible racing setups ever supported.

Ready to race?

If all this racing wheel talk has your engines revving, then you’re in the right place. Designed for Xbox and our partners know that selecting the right racing setup could mean the difference between being the first across the finish line or eating dust. Racing wheels offer added control and precision so you can hit that apex point on every turn. Pedals and shifters bring realistic handling when you need to downshift into your perfect hairpin turn (Shout out to the Heel-Toe shifters!). Add them all together and you’ll be rolling on/off the throttle like a pro in no time. We’ve worked with our partners at Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec to cherry pick some of our favorite wheels that will have you racing on Day 1.

For a comprehensive list of the race wheels tuned by Turn 10 Studios for the release of Forza Motorsport, visit the Forza Blog.

Logitech

For a race-ready setup kitted with realistic Force Feedback, leather-stitched wheel, 10-light RPM LEDs, and pressure sensitive pedals – the Logitech G923 is a great choice for new and experienced racers alike.

If you’re looking for the best Logitech has to offer – Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel delivers 11Nm of force feedback in a low-latency direct drive motor for ultimate realism. Logitech Pro Racing pedals sold separately.

Thrustmaster

If you’re looking for your first racing wheel, awaken your driving instincts with the plug-and-play T128X Force Feedback racing wheel from Thrustmaster. The T128X features precise magnetic technology in this wheel-and-pedal bundle, along with a 4-color LED that indicates the optimal time to shift gears.

If you are ready to shift your wheel setup into the next gear, the Thrustmaster T248X is designed for all gamers looking for performance and immersion. The T248X delivers a 40% more powerful drive system (compared to the T128X), multiple Force Feedback presets, a customizable interactive screen, and a magnetic pedal set with 4 different pressure modes.

Both the Thrustmaster T128X and T248X utilize a clamp-based attachment system allowing either setup to fit on your desk or table quickly and easily, so you’ll be racing in no time.

Fanatec

Fanatec offers a wide range of racing setups with their modular system. Start your own racing setup with the ClubSport Universal Hub v2 for Xbox as your framework. Then, add any of the wide range of wheel rims or a steering wheel and complete your build with any combination of Fanatec wheel bases and pedals.

Preconfigured combinations are also available. The CSL DD Ready2Race McLaren Elite Bundle includes the CSL DD 5Nm Direct Drive Wheel Base, a set of CSL Pedals, and a detailed reproduction McLaren GT3 V2 Steering wheel – like those found in McLaren GT3 race cars. Wheel profiles and Force Feedback will be available at game launch. Bespoke buttons and digital displays will be activated in an upcoming Fanatec wheel firmware update.