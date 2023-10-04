FEMA has come forward and addressed all the ‘conspiracy rumors’ that have been going around on social media ever since October 4th’s emergency alert was confirmed.

On October 4th, the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission will be conducting an emergency alert in the US. Amid this, there have been several concerning rumors going around on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and more that have worried users.

Photo Illustration by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A look at the online conspiracy rumors

The first conspiracy that is being popularized on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and others is the theory that the emergency alert will send out damaging high-frequency signals that will activate graphene oxide and nanoparticles.

Meanwhile, the other one suggests that the test will send an alert sound that will last for 30 minutes. Following these theories, FEMA was quick to come forward and dismiss them.

FEMA states that these conspiracy theories and other rumors are spread to make people switch off their phones.

FEMA dismisses these theories

FEMA was quick to assure people that these conspiracy theories and rumors were baseless. In its statement, FEMA noted that these audio tones have been used since 1963 as part of the original Emergency Broadcast System. Its main purpose is to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those that are at the National level.

Some events when an emergency alert is issued include natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and other man-made disasters or threats to public safety.

As for the 30-minute emergency alert, FEMA made it clear that October 4th’s alert is going to be like any other alert, that is, it will only last for a couple of seconds. In most cases, an iPhone or Android phone user will be able to stop the alert by clicking on the notification.

Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

How to report fake posts online

Social media is one of the main resources for trending and breaking news for people. However, it has also paved the way for fake news to sweep in. If you happen to come across any post that is spreading misinformation, we urge you to report it immediately by following the steps mentioned below:

If you wish to do it on Twitter, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Tweet you’d like to report. Tap the icon located at the top of the Tweet. Select Report Tweet.

To report on Facebook, do the following:

Go to the post you want to report. Tap in the top right of the post. Tap Find Support or Report Post. To give feedback, tap the option that best describes how this post goes against Community Standards. Tap Next. Click submit

To report on Instagram, follow these steps:

Click on the three dots on the top right of the post Select Report

To report on TikTok, follow the steps below: