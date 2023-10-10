A FEMALE Met police officer sexually assaulted a woman after drinking Prosecco on a night out, a court heard.

PC Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of putting her hand up the woman’s skirt after complimenting her on her body.

She appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today charged with sexual assault.

PC Bright, who is attached to the South West Command Unit, was on a night out in Wandsworth last December when she allegedly touched the woman.

The court was told she had been drinking Prosecco and “gradually became more inappropriate towards the complainant”.

PC Bright is also accused of “acting in an overtly affectionate manner” towards the alleged victim.

She was bailed on the condition she does not speak to the woman ahead of a plea hearing at Kingston Crown Court on November 6.

The Met confirmed PC Bright was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.

She has been suspended from duty following the charge.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are aware.

