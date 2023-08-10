ECUADORIAN presidential hopeful Fernando Villavicencio has been shot and killed at a campaign event.

The candidate’s death was confirmed by current Ecuador president Guillermo Lasso.

Local media reports that Villavicencio was getting in the car after an event in Quito on Wednesday night when a man stepped forward and shot him in the head.

Videos from the campaign event shared on social media appear to show Villavicencio walking with his security and getting in a car before gunshots are heard as people scream and take cover.

The shooter has not yet been identified.

Read our Fernando Villavicencio blog for the latest updates…