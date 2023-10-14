The luxury carmaker partners with BitPay to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions.

Ferrari is responding to growing customer demand and dealer requests.

The luxury car maker will start by accepting crypto payments in the US and later Europe.

In some interesting crypto news, Ferrari, the iconic luxury sports car manufacturer, has officially announced its plans to accept cryptocurrency payments for its high-end vehicles in the United States.

This groundbreaking decision, spurred by increasing customer demand and the rise of digital currency investments, represents a significant shift in the automotive industry. Here’s what you need to know:

Crypto payments for iconic Ferraris

Ferrari’s chief marketing and commercial officer, Enrico Galliera, has confirmed the brand’s intention to accept cryptocurrency payments in the US and later in Europe. This move was primarily driven by a surge in market demand and repeated requests from their dealers. Notably, Ferrari has observed an influx of young, tech-savvy investors who are enthusiastic about digital currencies.

While the exact number of vehicles Ferrari expects to sell through cryptocurrency payments remains undisclosed, the company’s order portfolio is entirely booked until 2025, reflecting a strong demand for their luxury cars. This strategic adoption of cryptocurrencies aims to explore new avenues of connecting with potential buyers who are keen to use their digital assets for high-end purchases.

BitPay partnership for seamless transactions

For its initial foray into the cryptocurrency market in the United States, Ferrari has joined forces with BitPay, a major cryptocurrency payment processor. BitPay will facilitate the entire transaction process, ensuring a smooth experience for both buyers and sellers.

Importantly, BitPay will offer conversions from popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, into traditional fiat currencies, like the US dollar. This conversion mechanism is designed to protect Ferrari and its dealers from the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies, ensuring that the value of the vehicles remains consistent.

BitPay’s involvement doesn’t stop at currency conversion. They will also play a crucial role in verifying the legitimacy of the digital currency used for payments. This measure ensures that the funds do not originate from illegal activities, money laundering, or tax evasion, reinforcing the security and compliance aspects of the transactions.

Ferrari’s decision to embrace cryptocurrency payments marks a pioneering step within the luxury automobile industry.

While some large corporations have hesitated to integrate cryptocurrencies due to concerns about price volatility and environmental issues, Ferrari’s forward-thinking approach demonstrates its commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of its clientele. The company intends to introduce cryptocurrency payments in Europe during the first quarter of 2024, with potential expansion into other crypto-friendly regions.