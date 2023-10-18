Neon has released the latest trailer for Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver, which premieres in theaters on December 25, 2023.

Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, the racing visionary and entrepreneur behind the famous Italian car company. In the trailer, Ferrari learns that his company is going broke. To save his fortune, Ferrari must win the Mille Miglia, a dangerous and lengthy race across Italy.

Check out the Ferrari trailer from Neon below (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in Ferrari?

The official synopsis reads: “It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Driver) is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura (Cruz) built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino, a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi (Woodley). Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

Besides Driver, Ferrari’s cast includes Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, and Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi.

Mann produces and directs Ferrari from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin. The film is based on Brock Yates’ 1991 biography, Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine. Ferrari premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and later screened at the 2023 New York Film Festival.