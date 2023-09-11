Since the start of the year, we’ve been taking a look at the biggest bar and restaurant openings around Australia for 2o23. The Tourism Australia Hot List highlights a long list of venues worthy of your time and attention this year, and we thought we’d share that insight with you all. Now, we’re turning to festivals, too.
Referring back to the same Tourism Australia Hot List, we’ve got a list of the biggest and most exciting events coming to Australia between now and November 2023. If you’re keen to get a cultural hit from one of these impressive events, we suggest you take a read-through.
Here’s what’s on the Aussie calendar for 2023.
Upcoming festivals and events in Australia
What’s on in November?
What’s on in October?
What’s on in September?
Events from earlier in 2023
What’s on in February?
- Port Douglas Hot N Steamy Festival – Cairns & Great Barrier Reef, Queensland: February 16 – 19
- Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival – Gladstone, Queensland: February 17 – 19
- Sydney WorldPride 2023 – Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales: February 17 – March 5
- Adelaide Fringe Festival – Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia: February 17 – March 19
- Mona Foma – Launceston, Tasmania: February 17 – 19 and Hobart/nipaluna, Tasmania: February 24 – 26
- Noosa Summer Swim Series – Sunshine Coast, Queensland: February 18 – 19
- &Juliet – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: From February 26
- Australian International Airshow – Geelong, Victoria: February 28 – March 5
What’s on in March?
What’s on in April?
What’s on in May?
What’s on in June?
What’s on in July?
- Gold Coast Marathon – Gold Coast, Queensland: July 1 – 2
- Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers – South Australia: July 1 -31
- Laura Quinkan Indigenous Dance Festival – Laura, Queensland: July 6 – 9
- Cairns Indigenous Art Fair – Cairns, Queensland (CIAF): July 12 – 17
- Commbank Matildas vs France, Women’s World Cup Send-Off Match – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: July 14
- Huon Valley Mid Winter Festival – Huonville, Tasmania: July 14 – 15
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Adelaide/Tarntanya, Brisbane/Meeanjin, Melbourne/Narrm, Perth/Boorloo, Sydney/Warrane: July 20 – August 20
- Splendour In The Grass – Yelgun, New South Wales: July 21 – 24
- Bledisloe Cup – Wallabies vs All Blacks – Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria: July 29
- Tassie Scallop Fiesta – Bridport, Tasmania: July 3
What’s on in August?
From comedy and fashion to celebrations of First Nations culture, there is a lot coming to Australia in 2023 that is worth getting excited about.
Will you be heading over to check out any of the events listed in Tourism Australia’s Hot List? Let us know in the comments below.
This article originally stated that Parrtjima was set in Flynn, and has been corrected to state it is held in Alice Springs NT.
The article has been updated to reflect additional festivals in 2023, also.
Lead image credit: South Australia Tourism/Floriade/Matildas Instagram