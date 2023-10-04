Fetty Wap has surfaced in new prison photos which show the rapper “holding up pretty well” behind bars.

Wack 100 — the media personality and manager of The Game, Blueface and others — shared two pictures on Tuesday (October 3) of the New Jersey rapper hanging out with his prison yard crew.

“Looks like @fettywap1738 holding up pretty well on the federal yard. Just got these sent to me from his team. Salute #Itchy & the #NJ rusta’s,” Wack wrote in his Instagram caption.

The “Trap Queen” rapper can be seen rocking a gray long-sleeve shirt with a matching knit hat and sweat pants, along with crispy white trainer kicks and a black watch.

“In the land of the blind, the man with one eye is king,” one fan jokingly commented, referencing Fetty’s congenital glaucoma eye condition.

Find the photos below:

Incarcerated since last year, the 32-year-old rapper and singer was charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances such as cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, among other things.

The New Jersey native had been in custody since August 2022 when his bail was revoked following allegations that he displayed a firearm and threatened to kill someone while on a FaceTime call.

Fetty Wap (Willie Maxwell II) pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Prosecutors argued for a longer sentence, claiming he had used his platform to “glamorize the drug trade” while making millions from his music after “Trap Queen” dropped in 2015.

“Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences,” said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, who asked for a sentence between seven and nine years. Fetty was ultimately sentenced to six.

The rapper was originally arrested on federal drug charges at New York City’s Citi Field in October 2021 as he was gearing up to take the stage at Rolling Loud Festival.

He was accused of running an extensive drug ring out of Long Island, allegedly helping traffic over 100 kilograms of opioids, crack and cocaine over from the West Coast to be distributed in Long Island.

After his arrest, the FBI recovered 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, ammunition and $1.5 million in cash.