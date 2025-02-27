Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, may face off against Jon Stewart on The Daily Show following Stewart’s vehement criticism of Musk’s government budget cuts. There could be a historic TV showdown with a clash of Titans.Elon Musk agreed to appear, but with one condition: the interview must be broadcast unedited.

After Jon Stewart’s DOGE Takedown, Elon Musk might be going to “The Daily Show” as the program complies with his demands.

What sparked the feud between Jon Stewart and Elon Musk?

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, which the Tesla CEO is in charge of, were criticized by Jon Stewart during the first segment of his Daily Show this week for their dramatic budget cuts to a number of government initiatives.



Stewart became so fervent about the topic that he accidentally cut his hand on a mug, smashed it, and ended his monologue with his hand beneath his desk, blood streaming out of it. The comedian might compete against Musk, the target of his ire, in Round 2, reported Deadline.

Will Elon Musk accept The Daily Show’s invitation?

Elon Musk wrote yesterday, “I will do it if the show airs unedited,” in response to a video tweet titled “Elon Musk Should Go On Jon Stewart’s Daily Show” from the little-known account @FarzadMedia, which has few followers. In order to maintain transparency and prevent selective editing that might distort his opinions, Elon Musk insists on an unedited broadcast.

The owner of the account responded to Stewart’s DOGE takedown by saying that our nation would make significant progress if Elon Mask spent an hour discussing DOGE on Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, as quoted in a report by Deadline.

In response to Elon Musk’s offer, The Daily Show wrote, “@elonmusk we’d be delighted!”

The Daily Show accepted the challenge, but it is unclear whether or when the showdown will take place.

Although Elon Musk’s terms appeared to be accepted by the Comedy Central program, a network representative has not yet confirmed whether or when Musk would visit The Daily Show.

