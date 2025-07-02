Las Vegas was hit by its first major surge of monsoonal moisture on Tuesday evening, July 1. That near-hurricane-like weather condition brought powerful winds and dust storms that caused trees to topple, downed power lines, and triggered the Las Vegas power outage. The violent weather also caused a fire that killed several farm animals on the city’s northeast side, officials said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clark County around 3:30 p.m. PDT. The warning warned of damaging winds that could harm roofs, trees, and other structures.

Though rainfall remained limited, meteorologists later confirmed the destructive force came from “virga bombs” or “dry microbursts”, sudden downdrafts caused by evaporating rain that generate powerful surface-level wind gusts.

Wind speeds reached 70 mph in some parts of the valley, including Henderson, while Harry Reid International Airport recorded gusts at 60 mph.

The resulting storm knocked out more than 30,000 customers after Tuesday’s storm, with NV Energy reporting snapped poles and ongoing restoration efforts across western and northern suburbs.

A massive dust storm also swept through the Las Vegas Valley, significantly reducing visibility and impacting air quality. Videos captured near the Strip showed thick dust clouds engulfing the city’s skyline.Clark County Fire Department officials confirmed that the high winds likely fueled a blaze that killed multiple animals, though no human casualties were reported.As monsoon season deepens, NWS warns that future storms may bring more rain and flooding across southern Nevada.

What is Virga Bomb?

A Virga Bomb is a rare weather event where heavy rain falls from a cloud into arid air, evaporates before reaching the ground, cools the air, and causes a powerful downdraft. This creates sudden, damaging wind gusts, sometimes exceeding 100 mph, without rainfall at the surface.