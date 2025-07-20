Officials say a drunk driver was at fault in a fiery crash that killed four and injured at least two on Sunday in Norwalk on the 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol Officer Zachary Salazar told reporters that the deadly crash could have been prevented with better decision-making.

“It’s entirely preventable due to the fact that one of the drivers was driving under the influence,” Salazar said, according to KTLA. “This could have been prevented. … Our hearts go out to the families who are involved.”

The driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of crashing into a stalled vehicle in the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway near Rosecrans Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to ABC-7 News. The vehicle that was hit became engulfed in flames, killing all four people inside.

The driver suspected of driving drunk and her passenger were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, ABC-7 News reported. Officials plan to arrest the driver on suspicion of DUI causing injury.

All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway remained closed from Firestone Boulevard to Rosecrans Avenue into Sunday morning as the investigation continued, CHP officials said.