Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich thrashed Auckland City FC in Cincinnati, in the United States’ Ohio, on Sunday (June 15, 2025), recording the biggest win in the history of the Club World Cup. Bayern defeated the New Zealand football club 10-0. Auckland City FC was outclassed by Vincent Kompany’s team as it failed to trouble the scorers.

The German club’s dominating win comfortably surpassed the previous biggest win at the Club World Cup—Al Hilal’s 6-1 win over Al Jazira in 2022. Manuel Neuer-led side was a complete mismatch on the ground for the New Zealand part-timers, with Jamal Musiala bagging a hat trick and Thomas Muller scoring two goals as his long farewell to the club continued.

Kingsley Coman opened the scoring for the German club in the sixth minute. In the 18th minute, Sacha Boey lashed home Coman’s knockdown on the half-volley to increase Bayern’s lead. Two minutes later, the scoreline read 3-0 when former Crystal Palace man Michael Olise turned in Muller’s cross at the far post.

Soon the matters got worse for Auckland City FC when Coman sent a left-footed drive into the bottom corner. It was 4-0 with his second goal of the game. Muller, who is playing his last tournament for Bayern before leaving the club later this summer, guided Olise’s cross past the New Zealand club’s goalkeeper, Conor Tracey, to score the fifth for his team.

Olise scored his second and Bayern’s sixth goal during the extra time in the first half when he found the back of the net with a curling strike into the far corner. The volley of the German club’s goals slowed down early in the second half, but Musiala eventually added a seventh for his team when he managed to find the bottom corner with another curling effort six minutes after coming off the bench.

Musiala scored his second from the penalty spot after he was tripped inside the area. With less than six minutes left to full time, he pounded on a loose ball deep inside the Auckland half to complete a hat trick. Bayern hit double figures when Muller converted Serge Gnabry’s cross two minutes before the final whistle.

Bayern’s key performers



Musiala marked his return from a hamstring injury with a hat trick. While veteran Muller found the net twice and bagged his seventh and eighth goals of the extended season. But the player who stood out for the German club was Olise, with two goals and two assists before being withdrawn at half-time.

Auckland will now face Benfica in their second Group C game in Orlando on Friday, June 20, while Bayern Munich will lock horns with Boca Juniors later in the day in Miami.