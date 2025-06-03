The 32 teams are confirmed before the June 14 tournament start with Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Miami among the big names.

The revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, to be held from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, features a record number of teams taking part.

Thirty-two clubs drawn from six FIFA confederations are allocated into eight groups of four, and each team will play three group stage matches in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, starting with the round of 16 and culminating with the final, to be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The last two champions of the tournament – Manchester City (2023) and Real Madrid (2022) – headline a long list of top-flight clubs from around the globe incentivised by the record $1bn prize purse spread between the confederations and the clubs.

The club that emerges as champions could take home up to $125m.

The 32 teams heading to the #FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 1, 2025

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – 32 qualified teams:

Group A:

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Porto (Portugal)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Inter Miami (US)

Group B:

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Seattle Sounders (US)

Group C:

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Benfica (Portugal)

Group D:

Flamengo (Brazil)

ES Tunis (Tunisia)

Chelsea (United Kingdom)

LAFC (US)

Group E:

River Plate (Argentina)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F:

Fluminense (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan HD FC (South Korea)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G:

Manchester City (UK)

Wydad (Morocco)

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

Juventus (Italy)

Group H:

Real Madrid (Spain)

Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Pachuca (Mexico)

FC Salzburg (Austria)