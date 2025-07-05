Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in the quarter finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to advance further in the tournament and inch closer to another trophy. A goal by Désiré Doué scored in the 78th minute and by Ousmane Dembélé during the stoppage time sealed the deal for the French club.

Besides the defeat, a gruesome injury to young star Jamal Musiala added insult to injury for the German club. As he went behind a loose ball near the end line in first-half stoppage time, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma darted off his spot and dove for it only to crash into the left ankle of the 22-year-old German.

Musiala rolled over, his foot dangled awkwardly, and the ankle appeared to be cleanly broken. Donnarumma was seen walking away with the ball but was soon taken aback when he turned and realized the seriousness of the injury. A stretcher was immediately summoned to take Musiala off the field.

As the two teams walked toward the locker rooms silently following the injury, the PSG keeper appeared nearly teary-eyed. With PSG two men down after a pair of late red cards and Bayern throwing everyone forward, Ousmane Dembélé found the back of the net in stoppage time to send the French club straight to the semi-finals Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

In the semi-finals, PSG is expected to lock horns with either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Dembélé, whose goal was set up by Achraf Hakimi’s brilliant dribbling through five Bayern defenders, celebrated by sitting with his legs crossed to honor Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who was killed along with his brother in a car wreck early Thursday. A moment of silence was held before the opening kick.

PSG, which claimed its first Champions League title with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan five weeks ago, broke a scoreless deadlock when João Neves stole the ball from Harry Kane near the halfway line to send the French team sprinting toward the Bayern goal.Neves got the ball back off a give-and-go and found Doué lurking just outside the top of the area. His left-footed shot caught Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer flat-footed as it skidded inside the right post. But PSG had to hold on for dear life to preserve the win after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández were both sent off with red cards. Pacho was called for a reckless challenge, and Hernandez earned red for doling out an elbow.Bayern had two apparent goals flagged for offside, including a header by Kane. In the waning seconds, the German club was awarded a penalty kick, only to have it waved off after a video review.

